Forging Success: NAVFAC Northwest’s Internship Program Builds Pathways to Contracting Careers

SILVERDALE, Wash. – Over the preceding years, the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Northwest Contracting Support Division (CON) has developed a robust internship program tailored to candidates eager to pursue specialized career paths in acquisition. Through comprehensive on-the-job training, mentorship opportunities, and hands-on projects, candidates develop the skills and knowledge essential for creating an impactful career within the Navy’s acquisition landscape.



CON, under the leadership of the Chief of the Contracting Office, offers essential support and guidance throughout the contract lifecycle. Spearheading all contracting activities, CON ensures adherence to regulatory requirements, establishes best practices, and ensures compliance with policies governing all contracts administered within NAVFAC and the Government Purchase Card Program. This encompasses a wide range of responsibilities, including pre-award preparations, meticulous contract execution, and comprehensive post-award oversight. Implementation of acquisition policies and procedures, as well as consideration of timeliness, quality, and cost throughout the acquisition process, enables NAVFAC to deliver best value services necessary to sustain effective and efficient Naval operations.



“In the dynamic landscape of the military, where efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and strict regulatory compliance is dominant, contract specialists emerge as indispensable intermediaries between the Navy and its industry partners,” said Rabi Peifer, NAVFAC Northwest Chief of the Contracting Office. “With the Department of Defense, particularly the Navy, facing a wide array of mission requirements, the reliance on contract specialists becomes paramount. They not only seek out viable sources but also cultivate essential relationships with industry, ensuring the Navy’s ability to fulfill its diverse needs effectively.”



Peifer added that with the surge in Navy requirements—like the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program—NAVFAC Northwest is seeking developmental contracting professionals to be solution-oriented decision-makers that strike the right balance between solutions and risk.



At NAVFAC Northwest, CON is organized into teams focusing on various aspects of the portfolio, and within each portfolio there are contracting specialists and contracting officers. The distinction between contracting specialists and contracting officers lies the authority for contracting officers to legally bind the U.S. Government, by their signature, on a written contract. Contracting specialists who have grown their expertise and are interested in career progression can obtain their warrant to become a contracting officer.



“Contact specialists are the driving forces that propel the mission forward,” said Ryan Finley, training and intern coordinator. “For individuals seeking an acquisition career, NAVFAC Northwest not only provides an excellent starting point, but also opportunities for career advancement.”



NAVFAC Northwest provides two distinguished internship programs in contracting: the Navy Acquisition Development Program (NAPD) and the Professional Development Center (PDC) Intern Program. Tailored to individuals holding either a bachelor’s or master’s degree, these programs offer a structured pathway into contracting careers within the NAVFAC Enterprise.



Administered by the Naval Acquisition Career Center, NAPD is structured to bolster the expertise and proficiencies of individuals recruited into the acquisition workforce. Participants in NAPD encounter a rigorous setting offering avenues for certification in their specified functional domains, accelerated career progression, travel opportunities, exposure to both military and civilian high-ranking officials, and eligibility to pursue graduate-level education.



Overseen by the Naval Facilities Institute, the PDC is a developmental and leadership initiative crafted to bolster the professional expertise and skill set of individuals specifically recruited for NAVFAC. PDC’s primary objective is to grow and sustain the NAVFAC workforce by offering pathways to entry-level positions nationwide, including placements in Hawaii and Guam. Like NAPD, PDC interns become eligible for swift promotions within their designated job series upon fulfilling internship requirements. Additionally, interns receive mentorship support and individualized development plans aimed at ensuring their continued growth and success in their respective programs.



“Whether a candidate enters the PDC or NADP internship program, they will be immersed in the business side of the Department of Defense,” said Finley. “Their proficiency in financial and resource management, coupled with their attention to detail ensuring they can follow many strict and often detailed regulations, will be thoroughly evaluated.”

Finley added that while challenging, once developed, these skills will make contract specialists a vital asset to the Navy.



Today, 23 interns have entered either the NADP or PDC CON internship programs and are working their way toward graduation.



“In light of the Navy’s growing demands, there’s an urgent need for more contract specialists to fill vacancies,” said Peifer. “Those entering either internship program will gain invaluable expertise crucial to navigating the complexities of contracting. We are seeking dedicated professionals for these roles, offering not only job security and advancement but also the chance to contribute to vital operations. Qualified and interested candidates are eagerly welcomed.”



Candidates with a bachelor’s degree entering either internship program are appointed as General Schedule (GS) 7 employees, progressing to a GS-12 position within three years in the 1102 contracting series. Those with a master’s degree are initially placed as GS-9 employees, advancing to a GS-12 position within two years in the 1102 contracting series. Additional prerequisites encompass U.S. citizenship, a minimum GPA of 2.95 on a 4.0 scale, adherence to a mobility agreement, and eligibility to obtain and retain a security clearance.



Prospective candidates are invited to contact Ryan Finley at ryan.r.finley.civ@us.navy.mil to convey their interest in the internship program. Upon contact, a CON representative will promptly provide a list of submission requirements.



