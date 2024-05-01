Future Sailors Reaffirm Commitment to America’s Navy in West Virginia

West Virginia high school seniors that committed to military service reaffirmed their commitments last week during a state-wide celebration.

The third annual Military Signing Week was held across the state from April 22 through 24 with a total of 181 students taking part, 20 of which are joining America’s Navy, according to The Dominion Post.



Future Sailor Machenna Cole, a senior at Greenbrier East High School, was one of the 20 to reaffirm her commitment to the Navy during the ceremonies that took place.



“When it came to making a decision on what branch to join, the Navy was my top choice as they offer a lot more,” Machenna said after shaking hands with Cmdr. Erik Moss, commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Ohio River Valley (NTAG ORV). “My parents were a big influence deciding on it, they really inspired me to go.”



Intelligence Specialist Chief James Lane, Machenna’s recruiter said that he was proud to be at the signing day event helping to represent America’s Navy.



“Machenna was the very first student I met when I started recruiting at this school and the first person I put into the delayed entry program, so it's come full circle. I look forward to seeing what she does for the Navy,” Chief Lane said.



Cmdr. Moss attended multiple ceremonies across the state to show support for the future Sailors and Recruiters that work within his area of responsibility.



“It was an honor to celebrate our future Sailors at their respective schools, in the presence of their classmates and families,” Cmdr. Moss said. “It’s a recognition of their commitment of service to their country and Navy.”



NTAG ORV accounted for more than half of the future Sailors in attendance during signing week with NTAG Pittsburgh and NTAG Richmond accounting for the rest.



“The Military Signing Week across the state of West Virginia is a great way to highlight and promote military service,” Cmdr. Moss said. “Each event was truly special, and I believe events like these will positively influence other students who are considering serving in the military.”

