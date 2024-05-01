SMDC leader commissions local ROTC cadets

Photo By Jason Cutshaw | Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, commanding general, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense...... read more read more Photo By Jason Cutshaw | Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, commanding general, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, commissions Ezekiel Burwell, Trevion Hammonds, Sameria Harris, Gregory Horton, Chloe Johnson, Phillip Jones, Jessica Mendoza, Joel Metuge, Hayden Smith and Taylor Wingo as second lieutenants during the Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University and University of Alabama in Huntsville’s spring commissioning ceremony, May 2. At AAMU’s Clyde Foster Auditorium. (U.S. Army photo by Jason B. Cutshaw) see less | View Image Page

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama – Army ROTC cadets took their first steps into their military careers during the Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University and University of Alabama in Huntsville’s spring commissioning ceremony, May 2.



At AAMU’s Clyde Foster Auditorium, Lt. Gen. Sean A. Gainey, commanding general, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, commissioned Ezekiel Burwell, Trevion Hammonds, Sameria Harris, Gregory Horton, Chloe Johnson, Phillip Jones, Jessica Mendoza, Joel Metuge, Hayden Smith and Taylor Wingo as second lieutenants.



“I am so proud to be commissioning you today and transitioning you to the active Army, Reserve and National Guard,” Gainey said. “As you transition into those leadership positions in an all-volunteer Army, your willingness to serve, speaks volumes about your character and more importantly your morals.”



Gainey, an ROTC cadet himself and a 1990 graduate of Georgia Southern University, told the Army’s newest leaders that in a former position, he was the deputy commanding general at U.S. Army Cadet Command and understands the importance of this moment.



“I want to share with you three pointers that I would often share with cadets in that organization,” Gainey said. “Invest in building winning teams through trust. It’s amazing what your Soldiers will accomplish if they feel they are a valued member of your team—and everyone wants to be part of a winning team.



“Invest in feedback mechanisms,” he continued. “It sounds easy, but too often we get busy and we don’t take the time to put ourselves in the shoes of those we are leading. All you have to remember that the greatest strength in our Army is our people, and they deserve nothing but the best care.



“And lastly, invest in yourself and have fun,” Gainey added. “Our Soldiers deserve leaders who are passionate about what they do. Showing that positive attitude daily will inspire those you lead. Soldiers and junior leaders will feed off your energy.”



Metuge, an information systems major with a concentration in cybersecurity, said he joined the ROTC program because he is always looking to develop himself and said there is no better place to develop as a leader than the Army.



“Of all of the hardships I have gone through I can confidently say I’ve came out better,” Metuge said. “Today feels amazing. Everybody who has poured into me, I am able to show that their hard work has paid off.”



Metuge, who grew up in Buea, Cameroon, commissioned into the Georgia National Guard as a Quartermaster officer.



“It has been a long journey, and I am glad to be here,” Metuge said. “I’m ready to put into practice the leadership development that has been instilled in me and make a difference in the Army.”



Johnson, also commissioning as a Quartermaster officer, said she could not have been as successful without the support of her family and friends as well as her college coaches and teammates.



“Today means everything to me,” Johnson said. “I have a lot of family here. I don’t think I have ever had this many family members in one place. A lot of friends are here today as well. It is awesome to have them all here.”



Johnson, a psychology major and global studies minor, grew up in Ooltewah, Tennessee, and was on the UAH women’s lacrosse team.



“I always felt like I needed to do something more, and ROTC helped show me the way to go,” Johnson said. “I really look forward to working with people and a team. I love working with people and I am ready to be there for my Soldiers and learn from everyone I meet.”