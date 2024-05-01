TLR takes flight towards financial freedom

First Arkansas Bank and Trust partnered with the Military and Family Readiness Center during the month of April for Financial Literacy Month at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas.



“This month our bank participates in America Saves Week,” said Maritza Mora, First Arkansas Bank and Trust branch manager of the Little Rock AFB branch. “We are sponsoring the financial literacy classes at the M&FRC for the month of April. Our joint effort to provide our military community with financial resources and promote financial readiness is what brings us to the same table.”



Mora continued by explaining how difficult it can be to get in the mindset to start saving and budgeting. She hopes that by enticing individuals with a free meal they will come and join the classes and take some important steps to become more prepared for their future.



In an effort to equip Airmen with the essential tools for financial success, the M&FRC offers weekly financial classes year-round, providing Airmen with the education they need to make informed financial decisions.



From budgeting and managing credit to tackling debt and understanding the Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) for retirement, the Personal Financial Readiness Program covers a range of topics essential for financial stability.



The goal of the M&FRC is to empower Airmen with the knowledge and skills to navigate their financial landscape; these classes contribute to their readiness and resilience, Britta Polencheck, M&FRC financial counselor emphasized.



The motto of M&FRC is "Success Loading," which helps Airmen define and achieve success on their terms. Recognizing that success looks different for each individual, the center provides personalized guidance and directs Airmen to resources tailored to their specific goals and needs.



Success, in the realm of financial literacy, is multifaceted. Whether it involves saving for a home, paying off student loans, or planning for retirement, the M&FRC is dedicated to assisting Airmen in realizing their financial aspirations. By offering comprehensive support and access to valuable resources, they ensure that every Airman has the opportunity to thrive financially.



The partnership between the M&FRC and First Arkansas Bank and Trust provides a proactive approach to enhancing the financial well-being of Airmen. Through weekly classes and special initiatives during Financial Literacy Month, they are not just imparting knowledge but empowering Airmen to take control of their financial futures.



As they continue to guide Airmen towards financial success, the M&FRC reinforces its commitment to supporting the holistic development and readiness of the military community.

