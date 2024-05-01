NETCOM Chief of Staff Honors ROTC Students Across Arizona Universities

FLAGSTAFF, AZ, The Chief of Staff for the U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) Colonel Robert H. Topper Jr. embarked on a mission to recognize and reward excellence among ROTC students across various Arizona universities. During this initiative, the Chief of Staff visited esteemed institutions such as the University of Arizona, Arizona State University, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, and Northern Arizona University.



In a gesture aimed at nurturing the next generation of military leaders, the Chief of Staff personally presented awards, scholarships, and cash prizes to the most outstanding ROTC students in Arizona. This investment in the academic and leadership development of these promising individuals underscores NETCOM's commitment to shaping the leaders of tomorrow, today.



"These ROTC students represent the best and brightest of Arizona's future military leaders," stated Topper. "By recognizing their dedication, commitment, and excellence, we are not only investing in their personal growth but also in the strength and resilience of our armed forces."



NETCOM's engagement with ROTC programs across Arizona universities exemplifies its dedication to fostering talent, leadership, and innovation within the military community. Through initiatives like this, NETCOM continues to uphold its mission of empowering the nation's defense capabilities and enabling decision dominance.



Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) is a 2-star operational command with global responsibility in constant competition, crisis, and conflict. We are responsible for providing the U.S. Army with a Unified Network based on Zero Trust Principles. We operate, maintain, and secure the Army’s portion of the Department of Defense Information Network through three lines of effort: People, Readiness, and Continuous Improvement. The NETCOM team is composed of 14,000 Soldiers, Department of the Army Civilians, Local National and Contract Employees stationed and deployed in more than 30 countries around the world.



NETCOM…Enabling Decision Dominance!

