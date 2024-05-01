Inspiring future Air Force leaders: University of Miami cadets soar to new heights with MacDill Air Force Base

Photo By Senior Airman Lauren Cobin | A group of Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps Cadets from the University of...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Lauren Cobin | A group of Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps Cadets from the University of Miami pose for a photo with aircrew assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadrons, April 26, 2024, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. The students were invited to fly and tour the base as part of the Air Force Recruiting Service’s Aviation Inspired Mentorship program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin) see less | View Image Page

Thirty-five University of Miami Reserve Officer Training Corps Cadets recently teamed up with Airmen from MacDill Air Force Base to experience the mission of the 6th Air Refueling Wing and the various roles associated with mission success.



This unique experience took place throughout the month of April - beginning with an orientation flight for the Cadets out of Homestead AFB and ending with an immersive tour of MacDill AFB, leaving a lasting impact on both the Cadets and Airmen alike.



U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Alexander Abanico, a pilot with the 91st Air Refueling Squadron, spearheaded the cadets' immersive experience at MacDill. Abanico shared that he was determined to provide the cadets with an unforgettable experience. “I figured that the 6th ARW Aviation Inspired Mentorship team should do its best to give the cadets of Detachment 155 the most immersive experience,” he explained.



“The time I’ve spent at MacDill has shown me how dynamic Airmen have to be in supporting the Air Force mission,” said Cadet Jonathan Smith, University of Miami Detachment 155 recruiting officer. “It’s impressive, and I’m looking forward to becoming a part of it once I commission.”



For Smith, the journey was not just about witnessing Air Force operations but also about gaining insights into potential career paths. “I am hoping to become a cyber effects officer or computer systems engineer. These trips definitely make me confident going into these career fields.”



Smith's enthusiasm was matched by his admiration for the camaraderie among Air Force personnel. “One thing that stood out to me amongst every individual was the strong team bond that went beyond just smiles and hellos.”



As their time came to an end, Cadets and Airmen each shared their newfound knowledge and inspiration. For Abanico and his fellow Airmen, witnessing the Cadets' enthusiasm and curiosity served as a reminder of the importance of mentorship and community within the Air Force.



In nurturing the talents and aspirations of future leaders, initiatives like the interaction between University of Miami ROTC cadets and the 91st ARS at MacDill ensure that the legacy of service and dedication endures for generations to come.