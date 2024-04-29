Aviano AB SERE specialists team with Croatian partners

Courtesy Photo | Equipment and materials for Croatian students are displayed at Slunj, Croatia, April...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Equipment and materials for Croatian students are displayed at Slunj, Croatia, April 13, 2024. This course is the highest level SERE training conducted in NATO for individuals labeled “High-Risk of Isolation,” run by the Croatian army. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgts. Dylan Rogers and Christopher Koehler, 31st Operations Support Squadron survival, evasion, resistance and escape specialists, attended the highest-level SERE training conducted in NATO for individuals labeled “High-Risk of Isolation,” run by the Croation army, at Slunj, Croatia, April 12-18, 2024.



The purpose of this program aligns with the priorities of all NATO allies: prepare high-risk members to survive, evade, resist and escape.



“This relationship started about five years ago when the 31st OSS began supporting this course, and it has since become an annual TDY for our shop,” explained Rogers. “We support in any capacity they may need, like admin, logistics, instruction, support, etc.”



By observing and supporting partner nations, Rogers and Koehler are bolstering 31st Fighter Wing capabilities to ensure all warfighters with a high-risk of isolation are properly trained and equipped to execute the mission of the isolated person; maintain life, maintain honor and return.



“The US is an amazing force, but we would be nothing without our partners who show us what it takes to thrive in their countries,” said Koehler. “The big goal with these events is strengthening our Theater Security Cooperation mission to bolster ally capabilities while simultaneously deterring peer conflict.”



SERE interoperability throughout NATO helps standardize survival and rescue tactics, techniques and procedures.



“Working with other entities in rescue is always motivating, and it gives us confidence that when we inevitably work with Croatia in the future, we are working with professionals who take their craft very seriously,” said Rogers.



By working bilaterally, NATO forces can ensure that all members are meeting the standards.



“Ideally, we would love to continue integrating with the Croatian SERE program as much as possible,” said Koehler. “We have done it for five years now, and we have no plans of stopping.”



These multinational courses are designed to strengthen diplomatic ties and enable more effective responses to diverse threats and emergencies. The 31st FW integrates with its European partners to enhance collective security, foster interoperability and promote regional security.