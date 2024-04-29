39 ABW opens new Airfield Fire Crash Rescue Station

Photo By Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval | U.S. Army Col. Dan Kent, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Europe District commander, and...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval | U.S. Army Col. Dan Kent, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Europe District commander, and Michael Wilkinson, 39th Air Base Wing fire chief, pose for a photo during the opening ceremony of the new Airfield Fire Crash Rescue Station at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, April 19, 2024. The primary purpose for constructing the larger and more modern facility, which began in August 2018, was to further enhance the installation's readiness, modernization and partnerships to respond to future challenges and emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Sandoval) see less | View Image Page

INCIRLIK AIR BASE, Türkiye – The 39th Civil Engineer Squadron held a grand opening of the new Airfield Fire Crash Rescue Station here on April 19, 2024.



The primary purpose for constructing the facility was to further enhance the installation's readiness and modernization to respond to future challenges and emergencies.



Construction of the building started in August 2018 and the coordination between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Embassy in Turkiye, U.S. Air Force and Turkish Air Force represents the routine of cooperation that occurs at NATO’s Southern Flank.



"The new facility was designed and constructed to allow contingency firefighting operations, enabling multiple shifts to work and sleep within the building," said Master Sgt. Jason Higbee, 39th CES engineering flight superintendent. "It is also oriented to allow direct access by fire vehicles to the flightline, expediting airfield response time."



This fire station combines traditional firefighters and the response team to support operations seven days a week, 24 hours a day for flightline and structural emergencies.



According to Col. Dan Kent, European District Commander for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, “The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is proud to provide design and construction support to deliver projects here at Incirlik and other sites in Türkiye to cement our bonds with our hast nation Allies and enable U.S. forces and their missions here.”



Earlier this year, the 39th Maintenance Squadron facilitated its first training crash, damaged, or disabled aircraft recovery (CDDAR) exercise with the Turkish Air Force, and the inclusion of the new Airfield Fire Crash Rescue Station is another milestone in strengthening our partnerships.



"Today's ribbon-cutting also signifies one of the best examples of integrated training we have between U.S. and Turkish partners at Incirlik," said Col. Kevin Lord, 39th Air Base Wing commander. "Each of these milestones serves to bolster our local partnerships and the success of this construction showcases the readiness of our first responders at Incirlik AB."



With the flightline located at the intersection of two combatant commands, it must be equipped to sustain surges in air traffic such as humanitarian and agile combat employment missions, supporting the future of the wing’s second line of effort: contingency response capabilities.



“Any aircrew arriving here can be reassured that our emergency services are ready and equipped to support a variety of missions,” said Lord. “Both the 39 ABW and our NATO partners value what this facility will offer present and future airfield missions out of Incirlik.”



