Mustang of the Week: Senior Airman Aron Bunch

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea– U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Aron Bunch, 25th Fighter Generation Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman, was recognized as Mustang of the Week at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 3, 2024.



Bunch has improved his unit through his mentorship and training skills, contributing to the elevated experience of the Airmen in his shop.



The 25th FGS is full of Airmen that are dedicated to ensuring the A-10C Thunderbolt IIs assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron are ready to carry out the “Fight Tonight” mission at all times.



Aerospace propulsion specialists ensure aircraft engines are in first-rate operational conditions by testing and maintaining all parts of the engine.



His contributions to his shop have helped him to stand out as an Airman and a leader, mentoring more than 15 of his wingmen through on-the-job training and troubleshooting problems that others have had in his office.



Bunch’s dedication to his work and to helping others is essential to Osan’s mission success.



Congratulations to Bunch for earning the title of this week’s Mustang of the Week!

