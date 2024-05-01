Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mustang of the Week: Senior Airman Aron Bunch

    Mustang of the Week: Senior Airman Aron Bunch

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Aron Bunch, 25th Fighter Generation Squadron aerospace...... read more read more

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    05.03.2024

    Story by Airman 1st Class Chase Verzaal 

    51st Fighter Wing

    OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea– U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Aron Bunch, 25th Fighter Generation Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman, was recognized as Mustang of the Week at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 3, 2024.

    Bunch has improved his unit through his mentorship and training skills, contributing to the elevated experience of the Airmen in his shop.

    The 25th FGS is full of Airmen that are dedicated to ensuring the A-10C Thunderbolt IIs assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron are ready to carry out the “Fight Tonight” mission at all times.

    Aerospace propulsion specialists ensure aircraft engines are in first-rate operational conditions by testing and maintaining all parts of the engine.

    His contributions to his shop have helped him to stand out as an Airman and a leader, mentoring more than 15 of his wingmen through on-the-job training and troubleshooting problems that others have had in his office.

    Bunch’s dedication to his work and to helping others is essential to Osan’s mission success.

    Congratulations to Bunch for earning the title of this week’s Mustang of the Week!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 05.03.2024 03:18
    Story ID: 470209
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mustang of the Week: Senior Airman Aron Bunch, by A1C Chase Verzaal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Mustang of the Week: Senior Airman Aron Bunch
    Mustang of the Week: Senior Airman Aron Bunch

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    Air Force
    51st Fighter Wing
    Mustang of the Week
    25th Fighter Generation Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT