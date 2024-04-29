Osan varsity volleyball competes at INDOPACOM tournament

Photo By Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens | Osan Air Base Varsity Volleyball members on Vixen 1 compete at the 2024 INDOPACOM...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens | Osan Air Base Varsity Volleyball members on Vixen 1 compete at the 2024 INDOPACOM Volleyball Tournament at Yokota AB, Japan, April 27, 2024. Osan AB Varsity Volleyball formed two women’s teams, Vixen 1 and Vixen 2, that competed in the tournament. A member from Vixen 1, Senior Airman Desiree Claxton, 51st Security Forces Squadron unit scheduler, received the most valuable player award out of all the women in the tournament. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens) see less | View Image Page

Osan Air Base Varsity Volleyball teams competed in the 2024 INDOPACOM Volleyball Tournament at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 25-28, 2024.



34 members formed four teams, Osan S1, Osan S2, Vixen 1 and Vixen 2, and represented Osan AB, Republic of Korea, participating in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command tournament hosted by Yokota AB.



Leading up to the tournament, Osan AB Varsity Volleyball members put in hours of practice weekly over several months to prepare them for the competition.



“A traveling tournament of this size takes a lot of preparation and hard work. We are representing a peninsula and want to do it right,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Robbi Termentozzi, 8th Maintenance Squadron avionics intermediate shop craftsman, assigned to Kunsan AB, ROK. “Our teams were a melting pot of players from all ages, AFSCs [Air Force Specialty Codes], backgrounds and even bases. We practiced three days a week on top of juggling our jobs and lives. With some players, like myself, traveling eight hours every Saturday for months. Dedication amongst our teams was certainly not something we lacked!”



Attending the tournament, there were eight men's teams and seven women’s teams, who traveled to compete against one another in the organized sport. Each team was composed of service members, military spouses and dependents, with six to 10 elite players with their installation or an affiliated unit.



“All volleyball players who pass through Osan develop skills that not only enhance their performance on the court but also contribute to their success in their respective career fields,” said Senior Airman Thomas Haywald, 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron logistics planner and Osan AB Varsity Volleyball director.



Osan S1, one of the men’s teams with Osan AB Varsity Volleyball received the 3rd place medal in the tournament. Additionally, a member of Vixen 1 on the women’s team, Senior Airman Desiree Claxton, 51st Security Forces Squadron unit scheduler, received the most valuable player award out of all the women in the tournament.



“I’m proud of everyone that attended this tournament and I’m excited to see how much varsity volleyball will grow here within INDOPACOM,” said Haywald.



All teams played competitively, however, Kadena AB team came out victorious in the women’s division and the Camp Foster team in the men’s division during the tournament. The competition provided an opportunity for INDOPACOM bases to cultivate a holistic approach to readiness and resilience. It encompassed aspects beyond physical fitness, including mental strength, teamwork, and strategic preparedness, all contributing to a stronger and more resilient force.