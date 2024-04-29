U.S., Philippine Counterparts Share Medical Experience and Ideas in the Batanes During Balikatan 24

BATANES, Philippines – U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Forward Recitative Surgical Detachment, 18th Medical Command, conducted subject matter expert exchanges alongside healthcare professionals at the Batanes General Hospital, April 26-27, 2024, at Basco, Batanes, Philippines.

These two exchanges were the first of many to come between the two groups during the exercise. The mission behind the exchange was to share medical ideas, knowledge, and experience in a collaborative environment.

“In the Batanes there are groups of Fillipinos and foreigners that come for medical missions but never the exchange of academic or scientific information,” said Marilou Castro, the chief nurse of the General Batanes Hospital. “It’s a once-in- a-lifetime opportunity to host.”

During the exchange, the 8th FRSD taught the health care professionals of the Batanes General Hospital how to read an electrocardiogram, while the hospital staff imparted skills on caring for trauma patients, walking them through the process from start to finish. The reception of the classes was beneficial to many practitioners in the hospital; the most impactful skillset from the viewpoint of the hospital staff was becoming more comfortable with EKG readings.

The equipment used by the medical professionals and the 18th FSRD provide the same function, but are attached to the patient differently. The equipment that the 18th FSRD uses hooks up to the patient with sticky pads, whereas the Batanes General Hospital equipment hooks up by using suction. The ends are made with metal, and have a rubber ball to squeeze. When squeezed it creates negative pressure, and holds onto the skin, not so different from cupping therapy

“The[Batanes General Hospital] equipment doesn't have brand names for instance, so trying to compare with what Americans use can be difficult, but overall it's very similar ,” said U.S. Army Capt. Leslie Bittenbinder, an emergency room nurse assigned to the 18th FSRD.

This provided the medical professionals an opportunity to show the 18th FRSD how to use their EKGs, and also printed out a reading from their EKG machine thanks to a volunteer participating in the exchange. s The EKG reading used during the workshop showed a sinus bradycardia with benign early repolarization. Early repolarization can be observed in 1% up to 13% of the overall population, with a higher incidence in populations of athletes and adolescents. “It's always good to learn about other areas,” Castro explained to attendees of the SMEE. “Our practices are patterned off the American Health Association protocols, but it's a Philippine setting; maybe there are irregularities, and that's why we are excited to hear from you.”

The second day of the exchange, the 18th FRSD was given the opportunity to walk through the hospital's trauma process, and exchange medical knowledge about how to handle different emergency room trauma scenarios; here they discussed how to do a head to toe assessment of a trauma patient, where they look for injuries, and consider medical intervention to aid the patient. After they took the time to talk about everyone's role in the emergency room, and compared practices. Working with the hospital also provided the team with information about the cases that the hospital handles on the small island of Basco.

“I look forward to building these ongoing relationships,” said U.S. Army Capt.i Rachel Curtis, an intensive care nurse assigned to the FRSD. “It’s so fulfilling to bond with them through medical education.”

The United States and the Philippines are steadfast friends, partners in prosperity, and ironclad Allies. “Friends, Partners, Allies” is not just our catchphrase, it’s the principles we operate on.



“Medicine is another common language between us,” said Karl Kmiecik, an emergency room physician assigned to the 18th FRSD. “I look forward to continuing the partnership with them and how we can support each other.”

