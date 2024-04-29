III Marine Expeditionary Force Engages in Advanced Manufacturing Training

CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN – May 3, 2024 – From April 1st to April 12th, III Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) participated in a two-week program designed to advance operational capabilities and promote innovation within the Marine Corps, hosted by Harrisburg University of Science and Technology.



Throughout their engagement at the university's Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Materials (STORMWERX), III MEF personnel engaged in hands-on laboratory, equipping Marines with the ability to overcome various operational challenges with enhanced efficiency.



"This initiative exemplifies our commitment to harnessing innovative solutions and forming strategic partnerships to bolster our operational readiness,” stated CWO4 AJ Shanks, the III MEF Materials Readiness Branch engineer equipment officer. “Our collaboration with Harrisburg University is a gateway to pioneering research and development, offering substantial benefits to our Marines and enhancing our mission capabilities."



The training emphasized not only innovation but also cost-effective, illustrating how strategic collaboration can lead to significant advancements in both areas. In a short time, the Marines re-engineered multiple components, using a durable alternative material that would save hundreds of dollars in replacements costs per system.



According to Cameron J. McCoy, PhD, Provost at Harrisburg University and US Army veteran, who was quoted in a recent story published by Harrisburg University, “This Cooperative Research and Development Agreement represents the tip of the spear for what is an essential relationship between Harrisburg University and the USMC. It’s a direct reflection of HU’s practical and applied research focus and a continued representation of the Marine Corps’ ongoing innovation. HU is honored to host these first-to-innovate Marines in Harrisburg and I’m excited to watch their academic and discovery efforts change the landscape for warfighters across the world. As a veteran myself, I could not be prouder of the relationship HU has formed with the Marine Corps and the work we’re doing together.”



The collaboration highlighted the importance of advanced manufacturing in improving logistics and readiness, particularly in addressing supply chain challenges. By leveraging these technologies, the Marine Corps aims to enhance its self-sufficiency and reduce logistical shortfalls, even in geographically isolated environments.



The partnership has demonstrated potential in areas beyond traditional manufacturing, including the adaptation of 3D printing for rapid on-site manufacturing of necessary parts and equipment. This capability could prove pivotal for maintaining continuous military operations and can be applied in various contexts, including medical procedures and field repairs.



III Marine Expeditionary Force, based in Okinawa, Japan, is a permanently forward-deployed, combat-ready force consisting of ground, air, and logistics units capable of quickly responding to crises across the Indo-Pacific region. III MEF maintains a steadfast commitment to promoting security, stability, and prosperity through close cooperation with allied and partner nations.



For more details about the III Marine Expeditionary Force, please visit https://www.iiimef.marines.mil/ or https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/III-MEF.



Date Taken: 05.03.2024 Date Posted: 05.02.2024 Story ID: 470194 Location: URUMA, OKINAWA, JP