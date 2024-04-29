Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HRC, CAP to host webinars to discuss FY26 Centralized Selection List process

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2024

    Story by Maria McClure    

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    FORT KNOX, Ky. – Col. Tim Gallagher, chief of Command Management Division, Human Resources Command; and Col. Townley Hedrick, chief of staff, Command Assessment Program, will host four live FY26 Centralized Selection List webinars to provide an overview of the upcoming FY26 CSL process and offer participants the opportunity to ask questions.
    The four webinar opportunities will be streamed live on MS Teams 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Eastern Time May 14 and 22. Use the link below to access a webinar or dial in to a webinar at 571-616-7941, and use pin 803343815#.

    https://dod.teams.microsoft.us/l/meetup-join/19%3adod%3ameeting_c4aeb1bb7aa8402d95b99b4f81fd1233%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22fae6d70f-954b-4811-92b6-0530d6f84c43%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%222fb30757-be22-461e-83a8-72655a085503%22%7d

    Questions about the live FY 26 CSL webinars can be directed to the HRC Command Management Division by emailing usarmy.knox.hrc.list.ahrc-opm-c@army.mil.

