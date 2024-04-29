Collaboration Takes Flight: DoDEA Ramey Unit School's Innovative Project

Courtesy Photo | A 6th-grade student, at Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Ramey Unit...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A 6th-grade student, at Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Ramey Unit School's works across Social Studies, English Language Arts, Science, Art, and Math disciplines during a unique educational endeavor centered around the Laurence Yep's novel Dragon Wings with the study of ancient Chinese civilization. DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 160 accredited schools in 8 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico. DoDEA Americas is committed to excellence in education, fostering well-rounded, lifelong learners ready to succeed in a dynamic world. see less | View Image Page

At Ramey Unit School, a Department of Defense Education Activity School, an ambitious kite design project has lifted spirits and educational standards, harnessing the winds of collaboration across multiple departments. Teachers from the Social Studies, English Language Arts (ELA), Science, Art, and Math departments united for a unique educational endeavor centered around the 6th-grade curriculum, integrating themes from Laurence Yep's novel Dragon Wings with the study of ancient Chinese civilization.



The project was spearheaded by Ms. Dessire Robles from the ELA and Mr. Farrell from Geography. They cleverly integrated the human geography module, exploring the customs, traditions, religions, and historical development of early Chinese civilizations with Yep's narrative about Chinese immigrants in the 1800s California Gold Rush. The students' kite designs mirrored the novel's central theme of family, race, and dreams, providing a canvas to reflect the lessons learned.



Over two weeks, students embarked on a journey of design, creation, and eventually flight. This process was a practical and symbolic culmination of their learning. Each kite was a source of immense pride for the students and a testament to their understanding and integration of the novel's themes and the historical insights they had gained. The departments' unique contributions, with ELA focusing on the novel's analysis, Social Studies on ancient Chinese culture, Science on the engineering design process, Art on the decoration, and Math on the geometric construction of the kites, further enriched their sense of achievement.



The project reached its pinnacle during the kite flying day. It brought together parents, teachers, and students on the soccer field. Angela Ramirez, a science teacher, shared her enthusiasm: "From beginning to end, the kite design project was one of my highlights this year as a teacher. The planning process was wonderful, where five different 6th-grade departments came together to present to our students one project that consisted of many layers filled with a variety of criteria."



The project's impact extended beyond academic achievements. Dessire Robles reflected on the broader implications: "It was exciting to see how one book inspired such an ambitious project. The fact that the project brought together students, parents, teachers, and administrators brings much happiness to those of us who planned it."



Students also voiced their experiences, highlighting the challenges and triumphs of their creative process. "Although it was challenging because of the different criteria that had to be met, I liked the activity," said A. Irizarry, a 6th grader.



The kite project at Ramey Unit School exemplifies how interdisciplinary collaboration can enrich education, making learning a dynamic and engaging process that prepares students for real-world applications.