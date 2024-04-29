Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Story: Fort McCoy completes 2024 fish surveys, Part II

    Fort McCoy completes fish surveys to help improve post’s fisheries management

    Watershed management biologists and specialists with Colorado State University conduct

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2024

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                         

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Watershed management biologists and specialists with Colorado State University conduct a fish survey April 23, 2024, at Swamp Pond on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    They conducted fish surveys and lakes and ponds at Fort McCoy in late April and early May.

    The fish surveys, according to Fisheries Biologist Steve Rood with the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch, are necessary to determine the health of the installation’s many waterways.

    The surveys produce data that are critical for fisheries management.

    Surveys include electrofishing streams and netting and electrofishing lakes and ponds.

    Much care is taken to ensure the fish are not harmed. Fish caught included walleye, bluegills, bass, pumpkinseed, crappies, and more.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    natural resources management
    fish surveys
    fish population surveys
    Fort McCoy fisheries management

