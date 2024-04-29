A father’s life lessons to help grow a career

For Claire Reich, an administrative support specialist for U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, or DEVCOM, G4, Logistics, civil service is something she grew up watching, and later chose to emulate.



“I started my federal career in emergency services as a police officer at Aberdeen Proving Ground back in June of 2007,” Reich said. “I chose my career as a federal employee mainly to follow in my father's footsteps: he served over 20 years in the Army as a military policeman, and then later became a federal civilian police officer. I definitely followed in his footsteps.”



After four years, however, Reich had to give up being a police officer for reasons outside of her control, but, with the support of her father, made it through the difficult time of moving out from his footsteps and on to her own unique path.



“Unfortunately, I got into a really bad car accident, and I was unable to wear the duty equipment, but my dad always told me around that time that everything happens for a reason,” she said. “He always said, ‘plan for the future and not now. Always look ahead and never behind,’ and thankfully I was able to transition over to the APG 911 call center.”



As an integral part to the same emergency services ecosystem, making the change to the call center helped Reich become a more well-rounded person.



“Working at the 911 call center allowed me to gain perspective from different points of view,” Reich said. “It also allowed me to be more compassionate, and I am often sought out as a sounding board for my fellow coworkers.”



After working at the APG Directorate of Emergency Services for over fifteen years, Reich started working at DEVCOM in December 2023.



“I made the decision to come to DEVCOM not only for career growth, but because of the organizational camaraderie and mission support to the warfighter,” she said. “It gives you a sense of better belonging knowing you are supporting such a wide and important mission.”



Making the move from APG DES to DEVCOM, however, has had its challenges.



“Moving to DEVCOM, and to G4 specifically, has been very new to me,” she said. “I’ve never worked with logistics or facilities before. I come with a financial and business management background, so administratively, it’s slightly different.”



Though she’s had to navigate obstacles along her new professional path, she believes the G4 team will lead her to success.



“G4 is so small, but we are like a little family,” Reich said. “The camaraderie that we have is amazing and what I enjoy most about working at DEVCOM.



“They’re helping me get used to the systems that DEVCOM uses versus previous organizations. DEVCOM is always moving forward to keep up with the technology, but I’m persevering and one day I will become fluent in those systems.”



According to Elizabeth Wooten, a supervisory security specialist for DEVCOM and former supervisor of Reich at APG DES, Reich is the epitome of someone that will be successful at any job.



“Claire is one of the most helpful, hardworking and dedicated people I’ve had the privilege to supervise,” she said. “She was a critical part to implementing the current 911 system that we use here on APG. Without her, I’m not sure how successful our time would have been at identifying, deploying and implementing it.”



For Reich, continued success will come not just because of hard work, but because of her willingness to get better at everything she does.



“Open communication is big for me, specifically constructive criticism,” she said. “If there’s ever anything I’m not doing so well, I want my coworkers to show me how to do it in a way that allows me to better myself.”



Ultimately, Reich plans to take the lessons she’s learned from her father to help DEVCOM and the G4 team continue to run smoothly.



“At the end of the day, I’m going to keep getting better and keep building a rapport with my colleagues to help the team be successful. My dad always taught me that no matter what I do professionally, make sure I always give 100%.”

