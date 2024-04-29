104th Fighter Wing holds second annual Norwegian Foot March

Photo By Jerry Hewitt | Airmen, soldiers, and civilian personnel participate in the second annual Norwegian...... read more read more Photo By Jerry Hewitt | Airmen, soldiers, and civilian personnel participate in the second annual Norwegian Foot March, April 26, 2024, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. The foot march is an 18.6-mile march that tests participant endurance and ability to carry a weighted rucksack under the allotted time to receive the Norwegian Foot March Badge. (U.S Air National Guard Photos by Jay Hewitt) see less | View Image Page

BARNES AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Massachusetts – Nearly 100 Airmen, soldiers, and other military personnel participated in Barnes’ second annual Norwegian Foot March on Friday, April 27, 2024, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Massachusetts.



First held in 1915, the Norwegian Foot March began as a marching endurance test for soldiers in the Norwegian military, with the intent of moving larger units of troops over a great distance while remaining combat ready. Today, the test consists of a 30km, or 18.6-mile, march while carrying a rucksack containing at least 11kg, or 24.25 lbs., of gear.



To pass the test, participants are required to complete the course within a set time based on age and gender. By completing the foot march within the allotted time, participants are awarded with a Norwegian Foot March badge, with a bronze badge marking your first completion, a silver badge after your second completion, and a gold badge for completing your fifth march.



Master Sgt. Andrew Lawrence, 104FW special access programs security officer, played a key role in organizing the event, and stressed the importance of joint exercises such as the ruck march to bring military branches together.



“It’s really great to see how big of a turnout we had this year,” said Lawrence. “Seeing different military branches come out and cheer each other on like this and support each other is really the name of the game.”



The Barnes ruck course consists of two 15-kilometer laps around the airfield with three stations for food, water, and first aid. As participants took their place at the starting gate, Tech. Sgt. Troy Chauvin, 104FW Logistics and Readiness Squadron Airman, played “Scotland the Brave” on his bagpipes as the ruck was officially underway.



“I had a few army buddies doing the ruck today, so I wanted to do something fun to get them pumped,” said Chauvin. “What better way to get people pumped than hearing the Army song over bagpipes?”



Three hours and fourteen minutes after the ruck march began, Sgt. Connor Gorman, 164th transportation battalion radio communications security repairer, became the first participant to cross the finish line, setting a new Massachusetts National Guard record and shattering the old record of three hours and twenty minutes.



“It’s pretty cool to beat the record,” said Gorman. I started to feel a couple of blisters coming on toward the end there, but you just have to push through it.”



Specialist Cody Kaine, 181st Infantry medic, finished the march in second, also beating out the previously held record time, despite rucking with eleven pounds more than the minimum required twenty-four pounds.



“It’s definitely a personal best for me,” said Kaine. “The goal was to finish with a pace of around twelve minutes per mile, and I came in at just under eleven, so I’m happy.”



Aside from the opportunity to earn a badge, the Norwegian Ruck March provides a chance for military and civilian personnel to push their physical boundaries and test their mental toughness, while also maintaining their readiness to support any mission, anywhere. The march also provided military members a chance to compete with and support other units and branches of service, motivating each other to help complete the mission.



At the end of the march, a total of forty-four participants received their bronze badge for their first successful completion of the ruck, while six participants received a bronze badge for their second successful completion.