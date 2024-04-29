Fort McCoy completes fish surveys to help improve post’s fisheries management

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Watershed management biologists and specialists with Colorado State University conduct...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Watershed management biologists and specialists with Colorado State University conduct a fish survey April 23, 2024, at Big Sandy Lake on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. They conducted fish surveys and lakes and ponds at Fort McCoy in late April and early May. The fish surveys, according to Fisheries Biologist Steve Rood with the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch, are necessary to determine the health of the installation’s many waterways. The surveys produce data that are critical for fisheries management. Surveys include electrofishing streams and netting and electrofishing lakes and ponds. Much care is taken to ensure the fish are not harmed. Fish caught included walleye, bluegills, bass, pumpkinseed, crappies, and more. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Every year, watershed management biologists and specialists with the Colorado State University’s Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands who work in partnership with Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch (NRB) hold fish surveys at Fort McCoy’s 10 lakes and ponds.



Fort McCoy Fisheries Biologist Steve Rood who works with NRB said this work is critical to understanding the health of each of those 10 waterways, and more.



“Each spring we conduct surveys of the fish populations in the lakes on Fort McCoy,” Rood said. “Since there are 10 lakes and ponds on Fort McCoy, they are sampled on a rotating schedule and each water body can be thoroughly surveyed.”



Rood said there are specific ways the fish are caught to get a sampling of what types of fish are in each lake and pond.



“To sample the fish, we place fyke nets around the edge of a lake to capture them,” Rood said. “We also will use a boom shocker, which is a boat outfitted with electrodes that puts an electrical current into the water. When the boat goes over a fish, it temporarily stuns them so they can be collected with a net. Using both methods allows us to effectively collect all the fish species in the lake. Each fish that is caught is measured and weighed so we can determine its body condition.



“We also collect a few scales from the fish, which can be used to age them,” Rood said. “This is similar to how you age rings on a tree.”



Rood said another goals of fish surveys is conducting a population estimate for each species within the lake.



“Knowing how many fish there are, what the age structure is, and their body condition can tell us a lot about the lake,” Rood said. “For example, if most of the fish are heavier than the set standard, we know there is plenty of food available. Conversely, if the majority of the fish are lighter, it could be due to lack of available food.”



Rood also said that throughout the year, creel surveys monitor fishing pressure on each lake.



“Creel surveys give us an idea about anglers catch and the harvest rate, which can play a big role in fish abundance,” Rood said. “Additionally, surveys including monitoring aquatic vegetation, water temperatures, dissolved oxygen, and nutrients, will paint the entire picture of what is going on under the water.”



Through all of the survey work, much care is taken to ensure the fish caught are not harmed, Rood said. He knows because he has done the work himself for many years. Fish caught include rainbow, brook, and brown trout; bluegills; bass; pumpkinseed; crappies; and other warm-water species.



This year’s fish surveys focused on North Flowage, Lost Lake, Big Sandy Lake, Swamp Pond, and East Silver Lake. In a previous news article, Rood said sometimes they’ve captured fish netted in previous years, and they were able to track further growth.



“As the years go on, we’re able to establish a history of results for each area we have netted and recorded information about fish,” Rood said.



Using mathematical equations, a fish population estimate can be derived from marked and recaptured fish during a survey. Age and growth of these populations are also determined from lab assessment of fish structures, such as scales or otoliths.



Rood said he encourages Fort McCoy anglers to report any tagged fish information, too. They can report the date of catch, lake or stream location, the tag number, and fish length information to the Permit Sales Office.



Anglers must have the appropriate Fort McCoy permits and Wisconsin licenses to fish on post. This includes a general Wisconsin fishing license, a trout stamp if fishing for trout, and a Fort McCoy fishing permit.



The cost of a Fort McCoy annual fishing permit is $13 for people aged 16 and older. Permits for youth under 16, seniors, and disabled anglers and four-day fishing permits are $8. All are available for purchase through the iSportsman website, https://ftmccoy.isportsman.net.



People interested in renting fishing equipment at Fort McCoy can do so through Recreational Equipment Checkout with the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation at Pine View Campground. Available equipment includes fishing poles, kayaks, canoes, and boats. Varying rates apply. To find out more, visit https://mccoy.armymwr.com/us/mccoy/programs/recreational-equipment-checkout-outdoor-recreation or call the Pine View Campground office at 608-388-3517/2619.



“All anglers are reminded to check the iSportsman system each day for lake and training area closures to ensure the water they intend to fish is open for that day,” Rood said.



All permits for hunting, fishing, and firewood cutting at Fort McCoy must be purchased through iSportsman and an iSportsman account is required to purchase any of these permits.



“Anglers are also asked to please remember to display a card or sheet of paper with your iSportsman account number on the dashboard of your vehicle,” Rood said.



(The Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch contributed to this article.)