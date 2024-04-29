Marines Drive Modernization Efforts with In-House CBM+ Capability

Photo By Joseph Bullinger | 210812-N-GB257-002 Charleston, S.C. (August 12, 2021) Railcars holding nearly 200...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Bullinger | 210812-N-GB257-002 Charleston, S.C. (August 12, 2021) Railcars holding nearly 200 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs) await integration at Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic headquarters in Charleston, South Carolina. The command integrated its 1,000th JLTV on Aug. 13, a short eight months after the specialized work was fully consolidated in one location. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Bullinger/Released) see less | View Image Page

Recognizing the rapidly shifting geopolitical landscape and the evolving nature of the future fight, the United States Marine Corps is undergoing a significant modernization effort— guided by the principles outlined in Force Design’s blueprint for force innovation.



In order to enhance maintenance, efficiency, and tactical superiority, the Corps is adopting a Condition-Based Maintenance Plus, or CBM+, strategy to streamline capability upkeep. This approach utilizes advanced data collection and analytics to predict and preempt equipment failures and optimize maintenance schedules for six key vehicle platforms and critical operational capabilities, including the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, the Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement, and the Logistic Vehicle System Replacement.



To this end, Marine Corps Systems Command’s Product Manager Maintenance Support Systems, or MSS, has expanded the CBM+ minimum viable product, which originated at Installations and Logistics, or I&L. Since transitioning to MCSC in February 2023, the program has expanded to include over 900 CBM+ enabled platforms—significantly improving the quality of data and enhancing data collection and analysis capabilities, thereby increasing overall mission effectiveness.



Furthermore, recognizing the risks posed by adversaries using asymmetric tactics to access and manipulate information, the MSS team has made a strategic move by partnering with a vendor that supports the CBM+ functions through government-owned cloud services. This approach not only bolsters security but also ensures the continuity of intellectual property ownership, thereby anchoring the technology within the USMC infrastructure and preventing potential vulnerabilities associated with external, proprietary platforms.



According to Maj. Ryan Ackland, Team Lead for Automatic Test Systems, “The CBM+ capability is integrated within the Navy's secure Jupiter enclave, enabling straightforward dashboard access via a CAC while ensuring that all data remains within a USMC-controlled system. Moreover, the Marine Corps owns all intellectual property of the products, further securing operational integrity. Leveraging the Marine Corps enterprise network for the data pipeline enhances security and aligns with our business best practices."



Expanding on this foundation, Maj. Ackland’s team is working to transition this capability to the Marine Corps Enterprise Network, or MCEN. This move will not only ensure secure data transmission across the network but also centralize control within MCEN, thus enhancing security and operational control from end to end.



As of May 2024, 16 units across the Marine Corps have been equipped with Condition-Based Maintenance Plus hardware and are utilizing the prototype dashboard for real-time monitoring and analysis of vehicle status. The MSS team will continue to release updates to the dashboard that will incorporate enhanced features and user feedback to further streamline data analysis and maintenance management processes, contributing to increased operational efficiency and mission readiness.



Ultimately, the Corps’ CBM+ modernization strategy boosts operational readiness and efficiency, leveraging government-owned cloud services to enhance strategic autonomy and data security. Moving forward, the CBM+ Team will continue to integrate systems such as the Expeditionary Fluid Analysis and Fuel Automated Reporting, with plans to transition from prototype to production in FY25 and to release an industry Request for Proposal in FY26.



Marine Corps Systems Command serves as the Department of the Navy's systems command for Marine Corps ground weapon and information technology system programs in order to equip and sustain Marine forces with full-spectrum capabilities.



