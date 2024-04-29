Rivas Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

Courtesy Photo | Seaman Apprentice Roy Rivas, Jr., graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Seaman Apprentice Roy Rivas, Jr., graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) May 2, 2024 see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Seaman Apprentice Roy Rivas, Jr., graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) May 2, 2024.



Rivas, from San Diego, California, said he enlisted for a variety of reasons, including the opportunity to grow and experience something new.



“Part of the reason I joined is because I want to start a family,” said Rivas. “As I learned more about the Navy and deployments, I found myself also being interested in traveling to other parts of the world. Learning about different cultures, communities, and the unique qualities of people from all walks of life is fascinating to me. I feel like all of this will help me to grow as a person and develop myself professionally. This opportunity that’s been given to me is too good to pass up. Joining the Navy is going to give me the best possible start and allow me to have a bright future.”



Rivas, 19, graduated from Patrick Henry High School in San Carlos, a neighborhood in eastern San Diego County, where he was on the varsity wrestling team for three years and a captain his senior year. Additionally, after high school Rivas attended Grossmont Community College and was involved in community outreach programs through his local church.



The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is the top award presented to the recruit that best exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork. The award places him at the pinnacle of today’s newest Sailors. Rivas is awarded a flag letter of commendation as part of his recognition.

Rivas said the award is the best possible first step to start his naval career.



“When I won, I thought my RDCs were messing with me, and that it couldn’t be true,” he said. “I feel a sense of pride and honor being able to represent all the people who played a role in my decision to join. I wouldn’t have been able to achieve this award if it weren’t for my mom, my mentor Bill Davis, the church I grew up in, or my RDCs who have given me the material to succeed. I’ll use all of this as continued motivation as I begin my career in the Navy.”



Rivas’ RDCs (Recruit Division Commanders) are Chief Hospital Corpsman (HMC) Brent Byerle, Hospital Corpsman 1st Class (HM1) Joseph Nieves, and Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Karla Morales-Vina, and they guided him through the 10-week process.



“My second RDC, HM1 Nieves, had a huge impact on me throughout boot camp,” he said. “He’s a person that always strives for success. His attention to detail, cleanliness, athleticism, and the importance he places on teamwork was inspiring. HM1 pushed our division to keep moving forward whenever we got down. His support and how much he cared for our future as Sailors really showed itself.”



Additionally, Rivas said his family helped push him to success.



“My number one motivation during boot camp was to honor my loved ones who have passed away,” said Rivas. “My grandmother is someone I think about a lot. I like to daydream about her and imagine how proud she would’ve been to see this path I’ve chosen and know that I’m succeeding.”



Rivas said his biggest challenge was learning how to communicate effectively with such a wide range of people.



“Getting used to communicating with all the other recruits who come from different backgrounds and upbringings was difficult at first,” he said. “Over time, I learned to not take things personally, and just tried to listen to what others had to say. The RDCs were adamant on coming together as a team rather than arguing and getting upset over little mistakes and miscommunications. By the end of our training, I saw firsthand how important communication is in order to complete the mission.”



After graduation, Rivas will attend Intelligence Specialist “A” School at Naval Air Station Dam Neck in Virginia Beach, Virginia, where he will learn the basics of analyzing intelligence data and preparing materials for strategic and tactical briefs.



Training at RTC is approximately 10 weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 Recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.