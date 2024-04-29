Last week, Explosive Ordnance Disposal personnel from the United States Air Force, Army, and Marines participated in Readiness Challenge X. EOD technicians showed off their skills in a series of exercises, including digging for UXOs and partaking in Rapid Explosive Hazard Mitigation (REHM), testing their ability to render safe and dispose of explosive material. RC X also provided these three services a unique opportunity to interface outside of their day-to-day roles.
Thank you to the Army and Marines for joining our Airmen at RC X and for demonstrating the important capabilities of EOD service members!
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2024 13:17
|Story ID:
|470124
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Readiness Challenge X - EOD Spotlight, by Jena Calvitti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT