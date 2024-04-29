Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Readiness Challenge X - EOD Spotlight

    Readiness Challenge X - EOD Spotlight

    Photo By Sgt. Tyler Morford | Last week, Explosive Ordnance Disposal personnel from the United States Air Force,...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Story by Jena Calvitti 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    Last week, Explosive Ordnance Disposal personnel from the United States Air Force, Army, and Marines participated in Readiness Challenge X. EOD technicians showed off their skills in a series of exercises, including digging for UXOs and partaking in Rapid Explosive Hazard Mitigation (REHM), testing their ability to render safe and dispose of explosive material. RC X also provided these three services a unique opportunity to interface outside of their day-to-day roles.

    Thank you to the Army and Marines for joining our Airmen at RC X and for demonstrating the important capabilities of EOD service members!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.02.2024 13:17
    Story ID: 470124
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Readiness Challenge X - EOD Spotlight, by Jena Calvitti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Readiness Challenge X - EOD Spotlight
    Readiness Challenge X - EOD Spotlight
    Readiness Challenge X - EOD Spotlight
    Readiness Challenge X - EOD Spotlight
    Readiness Challenge X - EOD Spotlight
    Readiness Challenge X - EOD Spotlight
    Readiness Challenge X - EOD Spotlight
    Readiness Challenge X - EOD Spotlight
    Readiness Challenge X - EOD Spotlight
    Readiness Challenge X - EOD Spotlight
    Readiness Challenge X - EOD Spotlight
    Readiness Challenge X - EOD Spotlight
    Readiness Challenge X - EOD Spotlight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civil Engineers
    Air Force Civil Engineers
    Readiness Challenge
    AFCEReadinessChallenge
    Readiness Challenge X

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT