Readiness Challenge X - EOD Spotlight

Photo By Sgt. Tyler Morford | Last week, Explosive Ordnance Disposal personnel from the United States Air Force, Army, and Marines participated in Readiness Challenge X. EOD technicians showed off their skills in a series of exercises, including digging for UXOs and partaking in Rapid Explosive Hazard Mitigation (REHM), testing their ability to render safe and dispose of explosive material. RC X also provided these three services a unique opportunity to interface outside of their day-to-day roles. Thank you to the Army and Marines for joining our Airmen at RC X and for demonstrating the important capabilities of EOD service members! see less | View Image Page