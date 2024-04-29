Readiness Challenge X - To The Horse!

At Readiness Challenge X, the 801 RED HORSE Training Squadron (RHTS) is responsible for delivering, directing, and evaluating the real-world exercises that happen this week. The 801 RHTS spent nearly a year planning and preparing for RC X.
Thank you, RED HORSE Instructors, for the hard work you put in to ensure our 12 Teams could practice contingency scenarios and better prepare for worldwide deployments. Without you, RC X would not be possible!
|04.25.2024
|05.02.2024 11:56
|470121
|US
|9
|0
