    Readiness Challenge X - To The Horse!

    Photo By Sgt. Tyler Morford

    UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    Story by Jena Calvitti 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    At Readiness Challenge X, the 801 RED HORSE Training Squadron (RHTS) is responsible for delivering, directing, and evaluating the real-world exercises that happen this week. The 801 RHTS spent nearly a year planning and preparing for RC X.

    Thank you, RED HORSE Instructors, for the hard work you put in to ensure our 12 Teams could practice contingency scenarios and better prepare for worldwide deployments. Without you, RC X would not be possible!

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 05.02.2024
    Story ID: 470121
    Location: US
