Selflessness and service- Airman credits volunteerism for growth and success

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Walker, 86th Communications Squadron network operations technician, is tasked with the vital responsibility of overseeing ticketing systems and network enclaves. The job isn't just about managing technology; it's about ensuring the smooth flow of communication that keeps the base running.



However, Walker's contributions extend far beyond the confines of his job description. Recognizing the importance of giving back, he engages in volunteer work across various outlets. From dedicating over 160 hours to organizations like Armed Forces Against Drunk Driving to participating in base cleanup and mentoring students, Walker believes his volunteer work is very important for his professional and personal growth.



“I was raised to put others first and to help out others,” said Walker. “I feel like volunteering really ensures that I’m helping out other people.”



Volunteering not only allows Walker to make a positive impact on the community but also serves as a catalyst for personal and professional development. Walker has learned new skills, expanded his network and stepped into leadership roles to enrich his experience at Ramstein Air Base.



For Walker, the key takeaway from his time at Ramstein is the importance of adaptability. Whether navigating constant changes within the base or seizing opportunities to go above and beyond in his volunteer endeavors, Walker understands adaptation is essential for growth and success.



“Senior Airman Walker’s volunteer work shows an immense care for others,” said Ssgt Jasmine Roldan-Nobles, Walker’s noncommissioned officer in charge. “This care is even seen in his work ethic, where he treats each customer as a top priority, no matter their rank. His adaptability is shown through taking on new and difficult tasks, whether it be in or out of work, he’s always ready to help in anyway he can, even if it’s something entirely new.”



As he reflects on his journey Walker offers advice to new Airmen. He encourages Airmen to embrace volunteering as a pathway to connection and growth and to be prepared for the ever-evolving landscape of Ramstein AB.



“I think it is very important to volunteer,” said Walker, “Especially in the Air Force because you’re putting the core values above yourself. You're putting service before self and by doing that you're showing excellence in everything you do.”

By embodying the values of service and adaptability, Walker not only thrives professionally but also leaves a lasting legacy of impact and inspiration within the community.

