VP-4 and VP-8 Locate Sailors who were Lost At Sea in the Pacific Ocean

Courtesy Photo | OKINAWA, Japan, (April 7, 2024) Sailors assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 4 load a UNI-PAC II SAR Multi-Mission Air Drop Kit into a P-8A Poseidon multi-mission maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft. VP-4 is currently deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility where they will conduct maritime patrol, reconnaissance and theater outreach operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Nolan Loughry)

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan –Members of Patrol Squadron 4 (VP-4) “Skinny Dragons” and Patrol Squadron 8 (VP-8) “Fighting Tigers” located and rescued civilians mariners from a vessel that had lost its propulsion at sea, April 7. The vessel and crew had been stranded at sea for 10 days without communication. The crew successfully found the vessel and employed search and rescue (SAR) procedures, leading to the recovery of the three distraught mariners.



Combat Air Crew ONE was standing by on an alert posture ready onboard the P-8A Poseidon aircraft in order to swiftly respond to any mission that might arise. After receiving the urgent tasking, the air crew of nine departed from Kadena Air Force Base. Once airborne, Combat Air Crew ONE utilized the P-8A’s unique capability of speed and extended range to cover as much distance as possible. The crew was able to find the small fishing vessel, which had lost its engine and run aground on a small island east of Guam. The stranded fishermen had created a makeshift shelter and scribed “SOS” and “HELP” messages in the beachhead that were easily identifiable by the air crew with the use of their electro-optical camera. The crew of the P-8A proceeded to drop two UNI-PAC III search and rescue aerial delivery containers, which provided the fishermen with medical and survival equipment, while also notifying the United States Coast Guard.



The UNI-PAC III SAR is just one of many expendable resources the P-8A can carry. Equipment including sonobuoys, torpedoes, and anti-ship missiles can be loaded onboard the aircraft to execute the broad mission set tasked to the P-8A. Having a versatile payload means the P-8A can conduct a wide variety of important missions such as Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW), Anti-Surface Warfare (AsuW), Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), and humanitarian support. VP-4’s rotational deployment will reach all corners of the Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility and exploit every strength of the P-8A to support the U.S. Navy and its allies. VP-4 will work alongside all branches of the U.S. military joint force and allied forces to provide peacekeeping operations and to ensure international policies are upheld.



“You only get a few chances to make a meaningful impact on someone’s life,” said Lt Robert Allen, mission commander of the aircraft involved with the rescue recounts. “This rescue effort wouldn’t have been possible if we had been missing a single person on the crew that day. The ability for an entire community to come together, from maintenance personnel, the Tactical Operations Center, and our aircrew, and then deliver time-critical supplies and aid to the individuals in distress is an incredible experience to be a part of. I want to thank everyone who took part in making this SAR mission successful and I wish the best to the mariners and their families.”

This flight demonstrated VP-4 and VP-8’s combined versatility and determination to get the mission done.



“It’s a truly humbling and emotional experience being part of a rescue effort. Finding the distressed mariners alive and being able to provide them time critical assistance is something I’ll never forget, said Lt Patrick Nagle, Tactical Coordinator on the flight. “I hope they are in good health and back with their families soon!”



The “Skinny Dragons” of VP-4, are based in Whidbey Island, Washington, and are currently on a rotational deployment operating from multiple locations including Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance as well as theater outreach operations, supporting Commander, Task Force 72, U.S. Seventh Fleet, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the Indo-Pacific region.



7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.