IWTC Monterey Changes Commander

MONTEREY, Calif. – Cmdr. Miles Alvarez relieved Cmdr. Matthew Dalton as commanding officer of Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey during a change of command ceremony at the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center (DLIFLC) overlooking Monterey Bay, Apr. 29, 2024.



Capt. Christopher Bryant, commanding officer, Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), presided over the ceremony and praised Dalton on his remarkable leadership during his successful tour.



“You should be justifiably proud of the work you have accomplished over the last year,” Bryant lauded during the ceremony. “The way you led the team both here and in Goodfellow, with all the recognition and accolades.”



Dalton assumed command of IWTC Monterey in May 2022. He provided leadership for 1,400 military and civilian personnel across three training sites in California, Texas, and Washington, D.C., delivering 170 basic language acquisition courses. Some of Dalton’s major achievements during his time in command include: lowering overall course attrition from 25 percent to 17 percent, and raising course completion from 75 percent to 83 percent, with 47 percent of Navy personnel exceeding minimum Defense Language Proficiency Testing (DLPT) standards.



His personnel were consistently recognized at the highest levels with one Sailor selected as the 2021 Department of Defense Language Professional of the Year, a second Sailor selected as the 2022 Military Language Instructor of the Year, and another Sailor selected as the CIWT Sailor of the Year. His culture of excellence led to numerous accomplishments such as the development of the Navy Language Acquisition Pilot Program, establishing the Cryptologic Technician Interpretive Career Symposium, supporting the Navy Recruiting Command’s “Sailor Versus Cryptologic Interpretive” video, and earning recognition from Naval Education and Training Command as a Fiscal Year 2022 and 2023 Retention Excellence Award winner.



“You have inherited a well-oiled machine that’s running on all cylinders,” Bryant told Alvarez, “I have no doubt you’re going to do great things, and I look forward to seeing what direction you take this command.”



Rear Adm. Kurtis Mole, Deputy Commander, Navy Space Command, served as the ceremony’s guest speaker. Mole first met Dalton in 2005 while assigned to the U.S. Seventh Fleet embarked on the USS Blue Ridge.



As a former Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) and DLIFLC Chinese-Mandarin Basic Course alumni, Mole was not only able to provide insightful remarks during the ceremony, but also took the opportunity to visit the schoolhouse and observe students in the classroom.



“I’m here to pay honor to Commander Dalton,” said Mole. “but I would be remiss with my background for not speaking directly to the sailors of IWTC Monterey because I was you 35 years ago.”



After expressing his gratitude to the faculty and students for their hard work and impressive language skills, Mole charged the Sailors and Marines in attendance with the mission to “always set the example, be humble, and communicate effectively,” qualities he specified that Dalton “absolutely emulates.”



After congratulating Dalton on a job well done, Mole also welcomed Alvarez aboard, charging him to “take care of these shipmates and serve them well.”



Dalton reflected fondly on his time at IWTC Monterey, taking time to thank the wardroom, staff, students, joint military leaders, and his family for their support, drive, and dedication.



“The best part of my job is watching you in action,” Dalton said to IWTC sailors. “Observing all of you run towards the same goal of language proficiency, cryptologic skill sets, and fleet readiness.”



Finally, Dalton concluded his remarks by sharing the story of Senior Chief Shannon Kent, with an explanation of the command’s unofficial motto inspired by her legacy. Kent was a Sailor in the cryptologic technician interpretive rating who volunteered to serve multiple tours in Iraq, participating in numerous special operations that contributed to the capture of hundreds of enemy insurgents. She was killed in action in Syria Jan. 16, 2019. In solidarity, IWTC Monterey Sailors demonstrated the motto in full effect: when challenged, “Send who?” their response echoed throughout the field, “Send me!”



Dalton’s next assignment will be at the Pentagon, assigned to the staff of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.



Cdr. Alvarez addressing the command for the first time as its new commander stated, “I am deeply honored and I feel extremely lucky to have this opportunity to serve with such an exceptional group of people…My guiding principles will always be to do what is right, to do what is fair, and to ensure we have an environment that allows you to succeed.”



Alvarez, a native of Los Angeles, CA, enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1996 and served in the cryptologic technician collection rating for 12 years. In 2008, he was selected as a Cryptologic Warfare Limited Duty Officer, and after attaining the rank of lieutenant, he transitioned to the restricted line Cryptologic Warfare Officer designator. He comes to IWTC Monterey after serving as deputy information warfare commander and assistant chief of staff for integrated fires for Carrier Strike Group 10 in Norfolk, Va., while attached to USS George H. W. Bush.



IWTC Monterey, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), provides a continuum of foreign language training to Navy personnel, which prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.