Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Single act brings students, parent together

    240426-A-ZN169-1019

    Photo By Robert Timmons | Families enjoy lunch together at C.C. Pinckney Elementary School’s Lunch on the Lawn...... read more read more

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2024

    Story by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Families and students crowded the lawns behind C.C. Pinckney Elementary School to celebrate the Month of the Military Child, April 26.

    The event called, Lunch on the Lawn, is one of the school’s events held to honor MOMC.

    “We understand the challenge that parents have with the workload they have and the commitment they’ve made to support us and protect us,” said Dr. Tammy Shadd, school principal. “Their schedules are so hectic that we just wanted to give them some dedicated time to spend with their children in a special way.”

    According to MilitaryOneSource, the month pays tribute to the military parents and children for their unique and invaluable role they play in the defense of the nation. The needs of military children are often overlooked as they are uprooted from friends and schools as they change duty stations with their parents.

    “Students want to feel special, and they have so many transitions in life, they have so many things that are just loads on them because of the role their parents play in protecting the United States of America,” Shadd said.
    The school wanted to provide activities throughout the month to for the parents to connect with their children.

    “This is just one of those activities,” Shadd said. “Just simply eating lunch together in a dedicated time together …”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 05.02.2024 09:17
    Story ID: 470098
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Single act brings students, parent together, by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    240426-A-ZN169-1019

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Jackson

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    DODEA
    IMCOM
    TRADOC
    Month of the Military Child

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT