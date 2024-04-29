Single act brings students, parent together

Families and students crowded the lawns behind C.C. Pinckney Elementary School to celebrate the Month of the Military Child, April 26.



The event called, Lunch on the Lawn, is one of the school’s events held to honor MOMC.



“We understand the challenge that parents have with the workload they have and the commitment they’ve made to support us and protect us,” said Dr. Tammy Shadd, school principal. “Their schedules are so hectic that we just wanted to give them some dedicated time to spend with their children in a special way.”



According to MilitaryOneSource, the month pays tribute to the military parents and children for their unique and invaluable role they play in the defense of the nation. The needs of military children are often overlooked as they are uprooted from friends and schools as they change duty stations with their parents.



“Students want to feel special, and they have so many transitions in life, they have so many things that are just loads on them because of the role their parents play in protecting the United States of America,” Shadd said.

The school wanted to provide activities throughout the month to for the parents to connect with their children.



“This is just one of those activities,” Shadd said. “Just simply eating lunch together in a dedicated time together …”

