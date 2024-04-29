'Godfather' of Finance Corps enters hall of fame

“The Godfather” of the Finance Corps will be a permanent fixture with the Finance and Comptroller School at Fort Jackson.



Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Morrissette, the third command sergeant major of the Finance Corps and School, was inducted into the corps’ Hall of Fame in a ceremony held in the Soldier Support Institute’s auditorium, April 26.



The hall was created to “recognize individuals that have made a positive and lasting contribution to the Finance Corps,” said Col. Michelle Williams, corps chief and school commandant. “In a world where outstanding work often goes unrecognized, it is with great pride that we gather to celebrate the induction of our own …”



“May your induction into the Finance Corps Hall of Fame serve as a lasting tribute to your extraordinary service and legacy you leave behind,” Williams said to Morrissette.



His wife, Renee, pinned a lapel pin on him signifying his induction.



Each hall of fame member receives a lapel pin depicting the Finance Regiment Coat of Army, which represents the Finance Corps’ mission and the year of their induction.



Robert Speer, former Acting Secretary of the Army, and former chief of the Finance Corps when Morrissette was the senior enlisted leader, lauded him saying he was a humble leader who cared about the corps.



“He’s about the legacy of you,” Speer said during the ceremony. “He is a bout the legacy of the Soldiers. He is about the legacy of the Finance Corps.”



Morrissette was also the 10th honorary sergeant major of the corps.



The Finance Corps of today has is a remarkable difference from the first Paymaster General Office, founded June 16, 1775. It is larger, more sophisticated and provides higher quality service in a number of ways.

Morrissette started his active-duty service in 1972 and spent more than 30 years in the Finance Corps. The school established the Paul L. Morrissette Leadership Award in July 2016 to recognize outstanding enlisted graduates who demonstrate exemplary leadership, professionalism, and selfless service.



“I am honored you all took time out of your busy schedule to be here with us this afternoon,” Morrissette said his new lapel pin gleaming in the light.

He thanked the officers and noncommissioned officers he served with during his career before the official induction ended and the unveiling of his photo in the school house.

