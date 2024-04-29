Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maude Lecture Series returns

    240430-A-ZN169-1095

    Photo By Robert Timmons | Second Lt. Casey Stuht, with the 97th Training Brigade, asks Lt. Gen. Maria Barrett,...... read more read more

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2024

    Story by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Fort Jackson officers and enlisted Soldiers including Col. Mark Huhtanen, deputy commanding officer, and Col. Timothy Hickman, garrison commander, listen intently as Lt. Gen. Maria Barrett, commander of Army Cyber Command speaks during the Lt. Gen. Timothy Maude Leadership Lecture Series held April 30 at Fort Jackson.

    The lecture series was created to honor Maude who as the highest-ranking Soldier killed during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the Pentagon.

    The series, hosted by the Adjutant General School, also is meant to discuss "leadership and being a good Soldier - being a Soldier first," said Col. Chesley Thigpen, chief of the AG Corps and commandant of the AG School.

    This work, Maude Lecture Series returns, by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

