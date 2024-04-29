Maude Lecture Series returns

Fort Jackson officers and enlisted Soldiers including Col. Mark Huhtanen, deputy commanding officer, and Col. Timothy Hickman, garrison commander, listen intently as Lt. Gen. Maria Barrett, commander of Army Cyber Command speaks during the Lt. Gen. Timothy Maude Leadership Lecture Series held April 30 at Fort Jackson.



The lecture series was created to honor Maude who as the highest-ranking Soldier killed during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the Pentagon.



The series, hosted by the Adjutant General School, also is meant to discuss "leadership and being a good Soldier - being a Soldier first," said Col. Chesley Thigpen, chief of the AG Corps and commandant of the AG School.

