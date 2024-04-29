12th MLR Marine, Alaska Native, Earns Third Meritorious Promotion

Photo By Sgt. Alyssa Chuluda | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Brenden Kuhlmann, left, is meritoriously promoted to Staff Sgt....... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Alyssa Chuluda | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Brenden Kuhlmann, left, is meritoriously promoted to Staff Sgt. by Col. Peter Eltringham on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 11, 2024. Kuhlmann was meritoriously promoted to staff sergeant for superior performance in his occupational specialty and as recognition of his ability to assume positions of greater authority and responsibility. Kuhlmann, a native of Alaska, is an artillery electronics technician and Eltringham, a native of Rhode Island, is the commanding officer, both with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alyssa Chuluda) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN - U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Brenden B. Kuhlmann, an artillery electronics technician with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, was meritoriously promoted to Staff Sergeant on April 11. This achievement marks another milestone in his remarkable career characterized by dedication, commitment, and his third meritorious promotion.



Kuhlmann's journey into the Marine Corps was not a conventional one. Raised in Alaska, he spent his youth exploring the wilderness and working on automobiles and oil rigs. Seeking a higher purpose and inspired by the mentorship of a retired gunnery sergeant from his high school NJROTC program, he made the decision to enlist in the Marine Corps at age 22.



“I reached out to the recruiter's office while I was on the oil rigs 800 miles north of Anchorage," Kuhlmann recounts. "I initially messaged them and said, 'What do I need to do to get in?'"



Upon enlisting, he pursued a career in electronics maintenance. Despite having little prior experience in electronics, he sought a challenge and an opportunity for personal growth.



"I wanted something that was new to me,” said Kuhlmann. “Electronics was something I had very little experience in. I wanted to challenge myself and open up my expertise."



Arriving to the fleet in December 2019, Kuhlmann's contributions and aptitude were quickly noticed. His leadership qualities and technical expertise paved the way for three meritorious promotions, showcasing his commitment to excellence.



"I did everything I could in that first contract to obtain sergeant as early as possible," Kuhlmann remarked.



His commitment to excellence led him to achieve top honors in his training courses, earning the titles of honor graduate multiple times. In addition to great personal achievements, Kuhlmann has equally invested in the growth of his fellow Marines.



“Staff Sergeant Kuhlmann consistently develops critical thinkers and fosters Marine Corps ethos in his Marines by mentoring and encouraging them through his example,” said CWO3 Patrick Sherrick, the 12th MLR ground electronics maintenance officer. "His technical expertise and strategic positioning of Marines and resources will continue to drive the Regiment to be the Premier Combat Arms organization.”



Reflecting on his leadership philosophy, Kuhlmann stated, "Pick someone as a mentor and do everything you can to be better than them. Take every bit of knowledge and find a way to maximize that and increase your potential. Work like you’re trying to be two ranks above what you are."