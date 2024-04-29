USS Higgins and Republic of Korea Navy War Fighting Exchange

JEJU ISLAND, Republic of Korea (Mar. 6, 2024) - The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) participated in a warfighting exchange with the Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy at the Jeju Civilian-Military Complex Port Mar. 6, during a scheduled port visit.



The warfighting exchange centered on the Air Interception Control (AIC) program, a program that trains participants to direct fighter aircraft to identify and intercept enemy aircraft in an air-to-air environment.



"This war-fighting exchange was an opportunity to enhance ROKUS interoperability" said CAPT Chong Hwa Moon, Commodore of ROKN, Maritime Task Squadron 71 who hosted the following event. "We will continue to strengthen our robust ROKUS combined defense posture through active communication between two navies."



The exchange included participants from the Higgins, ROK Maritime Task Flotilla 7, ROK Maritime Task Squadron 71 and members of the ROK Rim of the Pacific Squadron.



“We are grateful to have had the opportunity to participate in this professionally enhancing exchange of warfighting training processes at the tactical level,” said Cmdr. Ron Jenkins, commanding officer of Higgins. “These mutually beneficial engagements continue to expand our combined efforts to promote peace and security to the Korean Peninsula and the Indo-Pacific Region.”



Higgins is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

