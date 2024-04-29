NAVFAC Europe Africa Central Hosts USO Taste of Home Event

Photo By Anthony Cage | Fire Controlman Aegis First Class Joshua Farris, assigned to Naval Support Activity...... read more read more Photo By Anthony Cage | Fire Controlman Aegis First Class Joshua Farris, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Italy poses for a photo with Annalisa Miranda and Capt. Rafael Miranda, commanding officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central during a “Taste of Home” dinner sponsored by NAVFAC Europe Africa Central and the Naples-area United Service Organizations, April 24, 2024, aboard NSA Naples, Italy. The USO Taste of Home events aims to bring a touch of comfort and familiarity to servicemembers by providing them with a taste of home-cooked meals and a warm, welcoming atmosphere. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) oversees seven Naval Public Works Departments across three U.S. Combatant Commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Paul Cage/Released) see less | View Image Page

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) teamed up with the Naples-area United Service Organizations (USO) and Naples Morale Welfare and Recreation Liberty Center to host a “Taste of Home” dinner for single servicemembers April 24, 2024, aboard Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy.



The USO Taste of Home events aims to bring a touch of comfort and familiarity to servicemembers by providing them with a taste of home-cooked meals and a warm, welcoming atmosphere.



“NAVFAC volunteers provided an amazing spread for our single and unaccompanied service members, truly giving them a taste of home,” Sabrina Pullido, USO area director Southern Europe, said. “Programs like this would not be a success without the generosity and support of organizations and commands, like NAVFAC EURAFCENT, who stepped up to deliver a special evening of warm camaraderie, reminding our single sailors that their Navy family is here for them.”



This evening's event fed more than 100 servicemembers who ate food from lumpia, pansit, pasta and salads, to homemade brownies and cookies, all prepared for by NAVFAC Europe Africa Central spouses and employees.



"I used to volunteer with the USO, and I genuinely enjoy supporting our Sailors," shared Annalisa Miranda, the coordinator and organizer of the event for NAVFAC EURAFCENT. "This event was straightforward to put together, and it feels rewarding to give back to the community. I always find fulfillment in bridging our organization with the local community, offering a touch of home to our sailors, particularly when they're far away from their own."



Beyond just food, the evening embodied NAVFAC Europe Africa Central's commitment to resiliency and connectedness within the Naples community by providing an avenue for games and conversations among attendees, strengthening the bonds that unite servicemembers, command, and communities together, and foster a network of support and camaraderie.



"Tonight was a wonderful opportunity to contribute to our community," Michelle Pollock, a volunteer, said. "Community is vital for enriching life aboard. A strong sense of community benefits everyone, and tonight's event exemplifies the power of coming together and supporting one another."



For the servicemembers who attend the event, many expressed their gratitude for this opportunity to get a real home-cooked meal.



"I want to express my gratitude to everyone here. The food was fantastic, and the atmosphere was lively," Joshua Farris, Fire Controlman Aegis First Class, said. "This was my first time attending, and I'm so glad I was personally invited to join. It turned out to be a great decision. For those who haven't experienced events like this, you're missing out. Commands often organize fantastic gatherings like this, so make sure to take advantage of them whenever you can."



About Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe Africa Central

NAVFAC Europe Africa Central manages facility project planning and design, including all related acquisition, construction, leasing, environmental, maintenance, and contingency support required by the Navy and Department of Defense commands where the Navy is designated as the lead agent in Europe, Southwest Asia, and the Gulf of Guinea, Africa, and the Horn of Africa. Subordinate Public Works Departments in Bahrain; Devesulu, Romania; Djibouti; Naples, Italy; Redzikowo, Poland; Rota, Spain; Sigonella, Italy; Souda Bay, Greece, provide facilities support service to each installation throughout the area of responsibility, and employs approximately 1,300 military, government civilians, local nationals and contractors.



