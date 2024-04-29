FORT KNOX, Ky. – The Command Assessment Program begins alignment with U.S. Army Human Resources Command at Fort Knox, Kentucky on May 1, 2024.



CAP will fall under the Talent Alignment and Development Directorate, aligning the program more closely with the Command Select List ecosystem at HRC.



CAP continues its mission of executing and developing innovative, world-class, and relevant assessments to support the Army’s centralized personnel selection process and other assessment requirements while taking strategic direction from the Chief of Staff of the Army once aligned with HRC.



“We look forward to establishing CAP’s enduring presence at Fort Knox as part of the HRC family,” said Col. Townley Hedrick, CAP Chief of Staff. “We will operationally and functionally align under HRC, while still remaining responsive to the Chief of Staff of the Army’s guidance and direction on assessing the Army’s future battalion and brigade-level leaders.”



The assessment program began as a pilot program in the summer of 2019, led by the Army Talent Management Task Force. The then-named Battalion Commander Assessment Program was conducted for approximately 750 officers interested in assuming battalion command or key billet. Five years later, CAP has grown to regularly assess almost 2000 Soldiers and Department of the Army Civilians annually, for key command, senior enlisted, and key leadership positions at the battalion and brigade level, while also providing assessments for other senior leader positions throughout the Army.



The program is expected to be completely aligned with the command by May 1, 2025.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2024 Date Posted: 05.01.2024 17:53 Story ID: 470057 Location: US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Command Assessment Program aligns with Human Resources Command, by Daniela Vestal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.