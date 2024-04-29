908th AW April 2024 in Review

The 908th Airlift Wing reached some major milestones during its busy month of April.



On Monday, April 1, 2024, the wing remembered that on that date in 1997, it was reassigned to the 22nd Air Force at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia.



The next day, the wing remembered that on April 2, 2022, the last four-ship C-130H formation flight for the unit was conducted, closing the book on the wing’s tactical airlift mission.



On Wednesday, April 3, 2024, after going 726 days with possessing aircraft, the first of the wing’s MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopters arrived at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.



On Thursday, April 4, 2024, the wing remembered two significant events in its history. First, on that date in 1945, the 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron was constituted as the 908th Air Engineering Squadron. Then on that date in 2004, Col. Heath Nuckolls became the 20th commander of the 908th.



On Saturday, April 6, 2024, and Sunday April 7, 2024, the wing participated in the Beyond the Horizon Air and Space Show at Maxwell Air Force Base, providing a MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter static display and having members of the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron conduct medical demonstrations for audience members.



Monday, April 8, 2024, marked the second anniversary of the 908th’s final divestiture of its C-130H aircraft.



Starting on Monday, April 8, 2024 and going until Friday, April 12, 2024, the 908th Force Support Squadron held a block training event to expose members to critical functions within their squadron, including mortuary affairs, Ready Airman Training, home station readiness training and other career field specific training events and topics.



Thursday, April 11, 2024, saw the wing receive a certificate of appreciation from the Air University Library for its new partnership between the two organizations.



On Friday, April 12, 2024, the wing received an AW-139 contracted trainer helicopter.



On Saturday, April 13, 2024, the wing congratulated nine members who promoted recently.



On the next day, Sunday, April 14, 2024, the wing welcomed 13 new members to its ranks.



Wednesday, April 24, 2024, the wing celebrated the first flight with its new aircraft, the MH-139A Grey Wolf.



On April 25, 1969, the 908th was redesignated as the 908th Tactical Air Support Group and moved to Maxwell Air Force Base.

