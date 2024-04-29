Walter Reed Receives Top "A" Grade for Patient Safety from Leapfrog Group

BETHESDA, Maryland — Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is proud to announce that it has received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, May 1, 2024.
This distinguished grade highlights Walter Reed's commitment to providing the highest levels of safety and care to our nation's service members, their families, and beneficiaries.
As part of a select group, Walter Reed is one of only nine military medical sites to have earned this significant recognition. The "A" rating places it among the top tier of hospitals for maintaining the strictest safety standards and demonstrating excellence in protecting patients from harm and providing safe health care.
Participation in Leapfrog's evaluation process is a testament to Walter Reed's dedication to external transparency and continuous improvement. Such engagement confirms the medical center's status as a High Reliability Organization (HRO) within the health care system, where a patient-first approach is not just aspirational but operational.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is a bi-annual scoring of more than 2,600 acute-care hospitals in the United States. The grades are peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public, designed to provide a clear picture of the safety and quality of the nation’s health care facilities.
The latest "A" grades mark a nation-wide distinction, showcasing facilities that are prioritizing the health, safety, and welfare of their patients.
Since 2018, the Defense Health Agency (DHA) has demonstrated progressive leadership in health system transparency by participating in The Leapfrog Group's surveys. The DHA is recognized as the first federal health system to engage with Leapfrog, underscoring its role as a pacesetter in federal health care transparency and patient safety.
For information about Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, visit walterreed.tricare.mil/About-Us.
For more information about the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade or to view the list of grade details, visit https://www.hospitalsafetygrade.org/search?findBy=hospital&zip_code=&city=&state_prov=&hospital=Walter+Reed+National+Military+Medical+Center.
Media with additional questions can contact Walter Reed Office of Command Communications at 301-295-5727 or email dha.bethesda.Walter-Reed-Med-Ctr.mbx.wrnm-pao@health.mil.
