Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DSCA Deputy Director attends FIDAE 2024

    DSCA Deputy Director attends FIDAE 2024

    Photo By Juanita White | From April 8-10, 2024, DSCA Deputy Director Mike Miller participated in the biennial...... read more read more

    CHILE

    04.10.2024

    Story by Juanita White 

    Defense Security Cooperation Agency

    From April 8-10, 2024, DSCA Deputy Director Mike Miller participated in the biennial International Air and Space Fair (FIDAE) in Santiago, Chile, along with key leaders from the United States Department of Defense, including Under Secretary of the US Army, the Honorable Gabe Camarillo as head of delegation; Maj Gen Evan L. Pettus from 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern); and Brig Gen Andrew Camacho, Deputy Adjutant General-Air for the State of Texas.

    FIDAE is South America’s largest and most widely attended air and space show. Over 80 U.S. companies represented Team USA among the total 420 exhibitors. There were also 260 separate U.S. ally and partner nation delegations representing 47 participating countries.

    Miller also had the honor of accepting an award from Kallman Worldwide, Inc. on behalf of DSCA for 30 years of support of FIDAE. This tradeshow is a vital engagement with allies and partner nations from the United States Southern Command area of responsibility.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 05.01.2024 14:16
    Story ID: 470036
    Location: CL
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DSCA Deputy Director attends FIDAE 2024, by Juanita White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT