DSCA Deputy Director attends FIDAE 2024

From April 8-10, 2024, DSCA Deputy Director Mike Miller participated in the biennial International Air and Space Fair (FIDAE) in Santiago, Chile, along with key leaders from the United States Department of Defense, including Under Secretary of the US Army, the Honorable Gabe Camarillo as head of delegation; Maj Gen Evan L. Pettus from 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern); and Brig Gen Andrew Camacho, Deputy Adjutant General-Air for the State of Texas.

FIDAE is South America’s largest and most widely attended air and space show. Over 80 U.S. companies represented Team USA among the total 420 exhibitors. There were also 260 separate U.S. ally and partner nation delegations representing 47 participating countries.



Miller also had the honor of accepting an award from Kallman Worldwide, Inc. on behalf of DSCA for 30 years of support of FIDAE. This tradeshow is a vital engagement with allies and partner nations from the United States Southern Command area of responsibility.