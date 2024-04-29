NY Air Guard's 139th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron wins top award for second time

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Madison Scaringe | New York Air National Guard Airmen assigned to the 139th Aeromedical Evacuation...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Madison Scaringe | New York Air National Guard Airmen assigned to the 139th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron practice removing a casualty from a Royal Canadian Air Force de Havilland Canada CC-138 “Twin Otter” alongside their Canadian counterparts from the 440 Transport Squadron, Royal Canadian Armed Forces in Resolute Bay, Nunavut, Canada, on 26 Feb 2023. The Americans were participating in Canada’s annual Exercise Guerre Nordique training event. Their participation in this Canadian exercise was one of the reasons the 139th, part of the 109th Airlift Wing, was recognized as the best aeromedical evacuation squadron in the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Madison Scaringe) see less | View Image Page

SCOTIA, New York --The New York Air National Guard’s 139th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, a part of the 109th Airlift Wing, was named the best in the Air National Guard for 2024.



This is the second time the 139th has been named the best of the Air National Guard’s nine aeromedical evacuation squadrons. The award was presented to the 139th in 2023 as well.



Aeromedical evacuation units are responsible for the in-flight care of patients being transported to the United States or Germany on board Military Airlift Command aircraft.



“It’s an honor to be recognized with such a prestigious award twice now” said Lt. Col. Robert Huhn, the commander of the 139th.



The 139th Aeromedical Squadron, based at Stratton Air National Guard Base in Scotia, New York, was selected for the award based on its accomplishments during 2023.



These included:

• Participating in Canada’s Exercise Gurrier Nordique in the Arctic and conducting training with their Canadian counterparts.

• Participating in training with Brazilian Airmen as part of the National Guard’s State Partnership Program.

• Deploying 22 Airmen to Antarctica in support of Operation Deep Freeze, the Department of Defense support for Antarctic research.

• Took part in Angel of the Andes exercise and trained Colombian aeromedical evacuation personnel.

• Taking part in exercise Ultimate Caduceus, which tested Defense Health Agency readiness.

• Pioneering training in local hospital for aeromedical evacuation personnel to improve skills.

• 35 Airmen taking part in real-world medical evacuation missions.

Huhn praised the members of the squadron for their commitment to the mission.



The Airmen of the 139th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron continue to impress and astound me with their contributions to, not only the squadrons mission, vision, and values, but to the entire enroute care enterprise and enlisted aviator community” Huhn said.



The diverse backgrounds and experiences of unit members undoubtedly contribute to their success in delivering medical expertise, even in challenging in-flight environments, Huhn added.



He predicted that the squadron is likely to win the award for a third time.



“Watch out next year for the ‘three-peat’, “Huhn added.