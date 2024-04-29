NY Air Guard's 139th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron wins top award for second time

SCOTIA, New York --The New York Air National Guard’s 139th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, a part of the 109th Airlift Wing, was named the best in the Air National Guard for 2024.
This is the second time the 139th has been named the best of the Air National Guard’s nine aeromedical evacuation squadrons. The award was presented to the 139th in 2023 as well.
Aeromedical evacuation units are responsible for the in-flight care of patients being transported to the United States or Germany on board Military Airlift Command aircraft.
“It’s an honor to be recognized with such a prestigious award twice now” said Lt. Col. Robert Huhn, the commander of the 139th.
The 139th Aeromedical Squadron, based at Stratton Air National Guard Base in Scotia, New York, was selected for the award based on its accomplishments during 2023.
These included:
• Participating in Canada’s Exercise Gurrier Nordique in the Arctic and conducting training with their Canadian counterparts.
• Participating in training with Brazilian Airmen as part of the National Guard’s State Partnership Program.
• Deploying 22 Airmen to Antarctica in support of Operation Deep Freeze, the Department of Defense support for Antarctic research.
• Took part in Angel of the Andes exercise and trained Colombian aeromedical evacuation personnel.
• Taking part in exercise Ultimate Caduceus, which tested Defense Health Agency readiness.
• Pioneering training in local hospital for aeromedical evacuation personnel to improve skills.
• 35 Airmen taking part in real-world medical evacuation missions.
Huhn praised the members of the squadron for their commitment to the mission.
The Airmen of the 139th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron continue to impress and astound me with their contributions to, not only the squadrons mission, vision, and values, but to the entire enroute care enterprise and enlisted aviator community” Huhn said.
The diverse backgrounds and experiences of unit members undoubtedly contribute to their success in delivering medical expertise, even in challenging in-flight environments, Huhn added.
He predicted that the squadron is likely to win the award for a third time.
“Watch out next year for the ‘three-peat’, “Huhn added.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2024 13:39
|Story ID:
|470029
|Location:
|STRATTON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE , NY, US
|Hometown:
|SCOTIA, NY, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NY Air Guard's 139th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron wins top award for second time, by MSgt Jamie Spaulding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT