SHARP/SAPR month observed globally

Every April, the Department of Defense observes Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, a chance to highlight the power of acts that can bolster prevention, increase reporting, and promote advocacy for a safer DoD community.



This year, Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center’s Language Training Detachments from across the globe shared their photos and thoughts on what SAAPM means to them.



“SAAPM is crucial for educating the public, breaking stigmas, and providing support for survivors while advocating for prevention measures,” said Ghada Omer Attia, director of the Language Training Detachment at Ft. Eisenhower, Georgia.



The theme of SAAPM 2024 is step forward, a call to action for all individuals to use their personal and collective strength to advance meaningful change in preventing and responding to sexual violence.



Just one of the activities in the month of April is Denim Day, a worldwide commemoration of a high-profile rape trial in Italy when a victim was believed to have consented to the assault because of her jeans. The next day, members of the Italian parliament protested the ruling, in part, by wearing jeans.



“Denim Day is a symbol of solidarity and support for survivors of sexual assault,” said Attia. “It is important to speak out against victim-blaming and promote awareness about consent and respect.”



“It's a small gesture, but every action counts in sparking conversations and promoting change,” said Yulyia Kozlova, branch chief at the LTD at Ft. Meade, Maryland, who also wore jeans on Denim Day.



This year, the emphasis is on the sharing of stories to help others understand the nature and impact of assaultive behavior. The idea is that starting conversations builds connectedness with others.



“SAAPM is a great way to promote, interact, and educate service member's while encouraging them to step forward and positively influence the climate and culture of our organization,” says Army First Class Jody McIlroy, Sexual Assault Response Coordinator for the Presidio of Monterey. “We all have a role in preventing sexual assault and localizing SAAPM activities is a great way to extend this message.”



DLIFLC has 16 LTDs at home and around the world where faculty are strategically stationed to provide foreign language instruction to meet the needs of the services.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2024 Date Posted: 05.01.2024 13:05 Story ID: 470026 Location: PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SHARP/SAPR month observed globally, by Tamara Cario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.