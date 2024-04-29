LRD teammate earns prestigious award

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes and Ohio River Division is pleased to honor Charles Sawyer, Ph.D., for his remarkable achievement in receiving the American Society of Civil Engineers Lifetime Achievement Award.



Sawyer joined USACE in 2010, boasting over a decade of dedicated service to our organization. Throughout his tenure, he has consistently pushed the boundaries of excellence, leaving an indelible mark on the field of civil engineering.



His most significant accomplishment lies in water management and river forecasting. Sawyer's pioneering work has led to the modernization and enhancement of LRD's water management river forecasting capabilities, leveraging cutting-edge technologies and software tools to improve accuracy and efficiency.



In addition to his role as lead hydraulic modeler for the Ohio River Watershed, Sawyer has served in various leadership capacities within USACE. As chair of the LRD Flood Inundation Mapping cadre and co-chair at the Ohio River Forecast Center for the HEC-RAS Ohio River model, he has played a central role in advancing our flood management strategies and techniques.



Moreover, Sawyer's expertise extends to computing Annual Flood Damage Reduction for projects along the Ohio River, a crucial component of our mission to safeguard communities and infrastructure from flooding.



When reflecting on his career with USACE, Sawyer finds fulfillment in the flexibility to explore new ideas and concepts. His ability to innovate and test creative solutions has been instrumental in driving progress within our organization.



Outside of his professional endeavors, Sawyer is passionate about travel, both domestically and internationally. His adventurous spirit and curiosity about the world enrich his life and inspire those around him.



For those embarking on their careers with USACE, he offers sage advice: "Find mentors, consider your strengths and weaknesses, and choose your desired career path. Keep a positive mindset even if your career path ends up being different from what you envisioned."



Sawyer's illustrious career journey serves as a beacon of inspiration for us all. His unwavering dedication to excellence, coupled with his relentless pursuit of innovation, embodies the core values of USACE and exemplifies the spirit of service that defines our organization.



We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Charles Sawyer on this well-deserved honor and express our gratitude for his invaluable contributions to USACE and the field of civil engineering as a whole.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2024 Date Posted: 05.01.2024 13:07 Story ID: 470023 Location: CINCINNATI, OH, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LRD teammate earns prestigious award, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.