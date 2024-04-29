21st TSC hosts historic Field Hospital Exercise from Army Prepositioned Stocks

Photo By Spc. Samuel Signor | U.S. Air Force Airmen and U.S. Army Soldiers offload a mock casualty off of a C-130...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Samuel Signor | U.S. Air Force Airmen and U.S. Army Soldiers offload a mock casualty off of a C-130 and move it to an ambulance for forward movement during a hospital exercise at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, on June 6, 2023. The HOSPEX is a joint, multinational hospital exercise taking place May 22 to June 9, 2023 led by the 30th Medical Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, as the Theatre Medical Mission Command element, in order to evaluate and train deployed medical capabilities. It is part of the DEFENDER 23-linked exercise, Saber Guardian 23. DEFENDER 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led exercise focused on the strategic deployment of continental United States-based forces, employment of Army Prepositioned Stocks, and interoperability with Allies and partners. Taking place from 22 April to 23 June, DEFENDER 23 demonstrates USAREUR-AF’s ability to aggregate U.S.-based combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-distance fires, build unit readiness in a complex joint, multi-national environment, and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. DEFENDER 23 includes more than 7,800 U.S. and 15,000 multi-national service members from more than 20 nations who will participate including, but not limited to: Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Signor) see less | View Image Page

BAUMHOLDER, Germany – The 30th Medical Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command is proud to announce they will host a media day for their hospital exercise scheduled for May 17th at 9:00 am on Baumholder Air Field. This exercise is designed to enhance the readiness of both the hospital staff and military personnel in responding to emergencies that require rapid, coordinated healthcare services and is a part Defender 2024.



This is the first time in the history of U.S. Army medicine in a Europe based exercise 30th MED BDE, 21st TSC has pulled a 32-bed Field Hospital from an Army Prepositioned Stocks site in Dulmen, Germany and this will demonstrate how the U.S. Army can rapidly deploy medical personnel and capabilities to it’s host nation and NATO allies throughout Europe during any crisis or conflict.



This is a multinational event including representatives from the Army, Air Force, Navy and the Bundeswehr with personnel from NATO headquarters, including Maj. Gen. Ronald Ragin, commanding general, 21st TSC.



For information about our previous hospex please visit:

https://www.dvidshub.net/video/886544/defender-2023-hospex-b-roll https://www.dvidshub.net/video/843521/2022-hospex-with-30th-medical-brigade-interview-lt-col-julie-hundertmark-1080p

https://www.dvidshub.net/image/7842889/30th-medical-brigade-conducts-hospital-exercise



Media interested in attending the event should email usarmy.rheinland-pfalz.21-tsc.list.pao@army.mil by 10 am Monday, May 13, 2024 to be placed on a guest list and ensure access to Panzer Kaserne. Additional instructions will be emailed after your request to attend is received.



Please include the following in your email:

• Outlet name

• Reporter name(s)

• Reporter email

• Vehicle license plate number

• Valid ID



DEFENDER is the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, and is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted exercise that consists of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD’s Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.



