Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    21st TSC hosts historic Field Hospital Exercise from Army Prepositioned Stocks

    30th Medical Brigade Conducts Hospital Exercise

    Photo By Spc. Samuel Signor | U.S. Air Force Airmen and U.S. Army Soldiers offload a mock casualty off of a C-130...... read more read more

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    05.01.2024

    Story by Maj. Vonnie Wright 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    BAUMHOLDER, Germany – The 30th Medical Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command is proud to announce they will host a media day for their hospital exercise scheduled for May 17th at 9:00 am on Baumholder Air Field. This exercise is designed to enhance the readiness of both the hospital staff and military personnel in responding to emergencies that require rapid, coordinated healthcare services and is a part Defender 2024.

    This is the first time in the history of U.S. Army medicine in a Europe based exercise 30th MED BDE, 21st TSC has pulled a 32-bed Field Hospital from an Army Prepositioned Stocks site in Dulmen, Germany and this will demonstrate how the U.S. Army can rapidly deploy medical personnel and capabilities to it’s host nation and NATO allies throughout Europe during any crisis or conflict.

    This is a multinational event including representatives from the Army, Air Force, Navy and the Bundeswehr with personnel from NATO headquarters, including Maj. Gen. Ronald Ragin, commanding general, 21st TSC.

    For information about our previous hospex please visit:
    https://www.dvidshub.net/video/886544/defender-2023-hospex-b-roll https://www.dvidshub.net/video/843521/2022-hospex-with-30th-medical-brigade-interview-lt-col-julie-hundertmark-1080p
    https://www.dvidshub.net/image/7842889/30th-medical-brigade-conducts-hospital-exercise

    Media interested in attending the event should email usarmy.rheinland-pfalz.21-tsc.list.pao@army.mil by 10 am Monday, May 13, 2024 to be placed on a guest list and ensure access to Panzer Kaserne. Additional instructions will be emailed after your request to attend is received.

    Please include the following in your email:
    • Outlet name
    • Reporter name(s)
    • Reporter email
    • Vehicle license plate number
    • Valid ID

    DEFENDER is the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, and is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted exercise that consists of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD’s Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

    ###

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.01.2024 11:41
    Story ID: 469982
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st TSC hosts historic Field Hospital Exercise from Army Prepositioned Stocks, by MAJ Vonnie Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    30th Medical Brigade Conducts Hospital Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    Medics
    HOSPEX
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT