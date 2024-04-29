My DCMA: Matthew Trickey, quality assurance specialist

Photo By Cheryl Jamieson | Matthew Trickey is a quality assurance specialist who is the deficiency reporting...... read more read more Photo By Cheryl Jamieson | Matthew Trickey is a quality assurance specialist who is the deficiency reporting program manager and data analyst at DCMA Twin Cities, but based in Davenport, Iowa. He has been a part of the DCMA team for more than five years. see less | View Image Page

DAVENPORT, Iowa – My DCMA showcases the Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced and diverse workforce and highlights what being part of the national defense team means to them. Today, Matthew Trickey shares his story.



My name is Matthew Trickey, and this is “My DCMA.” I am a quality assurance specialist who is the deficiency reporting program manager, also known as DRPM, and data analyst at DCMA Twin Cities, but I am remotely located in Davenport, Iowa.



As the DRPM, my job duties include reviewing customer-reported field failures and determining validity. If valid, I will contact the appropriate QAS or another DCMA contract management office to investigate the issue and notify the contractor of the investigation. Once completed, I notify the government customer point of contact to determine the path forward for resolution and ensure all exhibits sent to a contractor for investigation are returned to the government customer.



As a data analyst, I provide weekly and bi-weekly updates for the entire contact management office regarding the status of failure investigations, corrective action reports, wide area workflow submittals, quality surveillance activities and delegations. I am also responsible for keeping my CMO leadership updated on activities, accomplishments and potential challenges facing multiple quality teams spread across six states. I have been learning how to use multiple Power Business Intelligence dashboards, which are data visualization software products, that I have adapted for use at DCMA Twin Cities. In addition, I developed a one-page process sheet and an in-depth, step-by-step instruction, for the Product Data Reporting and Evaluation Program, also known as PDREP, product quality deficiency report process.



I have been a part of the DCMA team for more than five years. Prior to DCMA, I spent 10 years with the Naval Air Systems Command, or NAVAIR, supporting the Tomahawk missile system program office. I like working at DCMA because I’m able to directly encourage contractors to improve their production processes to ensure high quality products are being supplied to our warfighters. My CMO is supportive of remote work, and the teams I support are responsive and receptive to ideas for improvement.



Some of the great things about working at my location include having many great minor league sporting events to attend, including baseball, ice hockey and arena football. I enjoy attending the seasonal farmer’s markets and being centrally located to participate in different day-trip activities such as cavern hikes, wineries, distilleries, river cruises and visiting historical cities. I also get to experience all four seasons in this area, and I enjoy being close to my family.



DCMA is important to America’s warfighters because our warfighters depend on us to make sure they can do their jobs right and make it home. Without direct oversight of suppliers and manufacturers, there is an increased risk that our warfighters will not get a working product. Over the years, DCMA has made great strides in adopting updated quality management practices. We have embraced updates to data management to maintain a high level of quality oversight, even as we experience challenging budget constraints.



My future career goals include completing the Defense Civilian Emerging Leader Program and becoming an indispensable member of the DCMA team. I am scheduled to complete the leadership program in September 2025. I would also like to make my team the agency’s experts when it comes to the PQDR process and make us the gold standard for quickly accomplishing investigations and returning exhibits to the government customer.



My favorite hobbies include photography, playing the electric guitar, off-roading, and designing and growing bonsai trees. I also enjoy reading, attending comic conventions and Lego building. Something unique about me is that I have moved 14 times so far in my life, and I am not from a military family.