    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Sailors of the Quarter

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point celebrated the accomplishments and service of Sailors serving aboard the facility Tuesday, April 30 during a luncheon held at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point’s Hancock Marina.

    Honored with of the Quarter awards were Hospital Corpsman Third Class Miguel Rodriguez as Junior Sailor of the Quarter, Hospitalman Ma’Angeline Viernes as Blue Jacket of the Quarter and Hospital Corpsman Second Class Ashlyn Sanders as the Sailor of the Quarter.

