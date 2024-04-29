Shipyard Spotlight: Catherine Weeks – Beneath a Marvelous Career

Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) stands as a modern marvel of maritime prowess, boasting dry docks, towering cranes, and industrial facilities supporting the repair, overhaul, and modernization of U.S. Navy ships. However, beneath this surface lies a hidden world—unnoticed by many—comprising a labyrinth of underground systems and services crucial to daily operations, from electrical grids to utility networks and tunnels connecting key facilities. Emerging from this clandestine realm is Catherine (Cathy) Weeks, a mechanical engineer whose expertise has earned her the respect and admiration of her peers, crowned as the “Queen of the Underground.” In this article, we'll glimpse the remarkable impact she has made during her tenure at NNSY.



Weeks commenced her journey at NNSY in 1994 as a co-op student and engineering intern for the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT), Public Works Department (PWD) Portsmouth in the Facilities, Engineering, and Acquisition Division (FEAD). In this position, she learned mechanical engineering fundamentals and drafted engineering drawings supporting the repair and construction of various utility services and systems onboard NNSY.



With each assignment, Weeks seized the opportunity to collaborate with contractors, such as Hampton Roads Mechanical (HRM), to assess the physical condition of utility systems and structures across the shipyard's waterfront. This proactive approach forged vital relationships with key stakeholders, including contractors, NAVFAC mechanics, facility managers, and crane operators, enabling Weeks to quickly respond to and resolve emergent problems.



Reflecting on her collaborative experiences, Weeks stated, “I was blessed to work with truly exceptional individuals... I learned to realize the power of these connections, and used them to bridge gaps among team members to achieve our shared goals.”



Concurrently, Weeks assumed responsibility for digitally mapping utility systems in computer-aided design (CAD) drawings for the utility services supporting multiple sites, including NNSY and its annexes. Her thorough research and knowledge of building infrastructures and utility networks positioned her as a vital resource for contractors seeking expertise on underground systems' layout and maintenance history during construction projects.

This invaluable contribution earned her the moniker “Queen of the Underground” and solidified her status as an indispensable member of PWD Portsmouth.



Weeks was renowned for her rapid response to emergent events and uncanny problem solving. For example, to repair a sinkhole which had formed from a water leak under a duct bank (installed in the 1930s), Weeks helped the team excavate the concrete encased duct bank carefully working around the electrical and communication lines running through the ducts. After the team straightened the ducts and backfilled the concrete casing, Weeks used a spray injection/filler foam to seal the cracks. Brainstorming ideas with the contractor and finding field solutions saved the shipyard over $500,000 as the cost to outsource the design and construction would have been over $1 million.



Behind Weeks’ extraordinary leadership lies a compassionate heart—a sentiment she likened to a mother's oversight, dedicated to ensuring tasks are done right, by any means necessary. To foster camaraderie among her teammates, Weeks initiated a tradition of baking cheesecakes, leveraging this gesture as a means to facilitate cooperation and elevate team morale, a hallmark of her leadership style. Describing her logic behind the cheesecakes, Weeks explained, “My teammates love my cheesecakes and I find that it helps with morale; they are willing to go the extra mile when there is an immediate utility or facility need in the shipyard.”



As Weeks approaches retirement, her legacy is cemented. She will be remembered for her extensive knowledge of the underground utility systems and for her uncanny approach to problem solving. Here is what some of her teammates had to say:



Matthew Peppers, Code 106.3 Environmental Division:

“Cathy's immediate response to degraded utility systems, even during emergent events, demonstrates her unwavering dedication to environmental compliance and mission work at NNSY. Her invaluable insights and tireless efforts have left an indelible mark on our department and the shipyard as a whole.”



Mason Rush, Code 900F.31 Waterfront Utilities and Shore Power:

“Mrs. Cathy Weeks' dedication and expertise, especially in troubleshooting underground systems, have made her an indispensable asset to Norfolk Naval Shipyard. Her impending retirement will leave a significant void, as her knowledge and swift problem-solving will be deeply missed by all personnel.”



David Augustyniak, Code 900F.31 Waterfront Utilities and Shore Power:

“Cathy's commitment to excellence and her quick thinking in critical situations make her an indispensable member of the shipyard team. Her impending retirement leaves a void that will be challenging to fill in the shipyard, and her absence will undoubtedly be felt in the camaraderie and support she provided to the team.”



LaNell L Lawrence, Code 900F.31 Waterfront Utilities and Shore Power:

“Hail to the ‘Queen of the Underground!’ Her knowledge, and expertise will be missed to keep the Architectural and Engineering (A&E) firms in line. Mrs. Cathy Weeks, I wish you the best in your next challenge; good luck and God bless you.”



Nick Buie, Code 900F.31 Waterfront Utilities and Shore Power:

“Cathy's extensive knowledge and quick action in the world of utilities will be greatly missed at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. Her retirement marks the departure of a dedicated civil servant whose expertise cannot easily be replaced.”



Gilberto Bejarano, Code 900F.3 Waterfront Facilities Support:

“Mrs. Cathy Weeks, NNSY will sincerely miss you. Your retirement is well deserved, but your presence will be deeply missed. Cheers to the adventures that await you.”



David Heberlin, Code 800 Base Support:

“Cathy's cheerful demeanor and prompt assistance make her a pleasure to work with. Her vast knowledge of underground utilities and willingness to assist contractors have been invaluable to various projects across the shipyard. Working with Cathy is always a pleasure, and her absence will be felt deeply.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2024 Date Posted: 05.01.2024 08:25 Story ID: 469955 Location: US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shipyard Spotlight: Catherine Weeks – Beneath a Marvelous Career, by Lamont Ming, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.