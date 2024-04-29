Do you Know the Difference Between Armed Forces Day, Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day?

by April Tischler, Navy Gold Star Coordinator



In the hustle and bustle of modern life, it's easy to overlook the significance of certain holidays, especially those like Armed Forces Day, Memorial Day, and Veterans Day. Often, they're perceived as a day off or a signal such as the unofficial start to summer. While spending time with friends and family can still be a great way to honor past and present service members to whom these dates are dedicated, it is still important to understand their significance and differences.



Armed Forces Day falls annually on the third Saturday of May, marking a moment to honor the dedication and sacrifice of the men and women currently serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. It's a pivotal part of Armed Forces Week, which kicks off on the second Saturday of May. Stemming from the consolidation of the Armed Forces under the Department of Defense, this day serves as a testament to the ongoing commitment of our service members.



Memorial Day, observed on the last Monday of May, holds a solemn significance as a day of remembrance for those who died while serving in the military. Traditional observances include briskly raising the flag to top of the staff and then solemnly lowering to the half-staff position. At noon, the flag is raised to full staff, symbolizing the resolve of the living who resolve not to let their sacrifice be in vain, but to rise up in their stead and continue the fight for liberty and justice for all. Some other traditional observances included wearing red poppies, visiting cemeteries and placing flags or flowers on the graves of our fallen heroes, or visiting memorials. The traditional observance of Memorial Day has diminished over the years. The “National Moment of Remembrance” resolution was passed in December 2000. It asks that at 3 p.m. local time, all Americans “voluntarily and informally observe in their own way a moment of remembrance and respect, pausing from whatever they are doing for a moment of silence or listening to taps” as a way to help re-educate and remind Americans of the true meaning of Memorial Day.



Veterans Day, celebrated on November 11th, originated as Armistice Day to commemorate the end of World War I in 1918. In 1954, at the urging of veterans service organization, the word “Armistice” was changed to “Veterans” to honor America's veterans of all wars for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good across various conflicts and periods of peace.



As the holidays draw near, it's essential to recall the distinction among these observances to honor different groups of people who have been members of the military:



Armed Forces Day: Gratitude for those currently serving in the Armed Forces.

Memorial Day: Honors fallen service members.

Veterans Day: Honors all that once served in the Armed Forces.



Amidst the festivities, let's pause to remember the true essence of these occasions and honor those whom they're intended to commemorate.

