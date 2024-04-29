Courtesy Photo | Paying tribute to the fallen, honoring their loved ones and sharing their stories... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Paying tribute to the fallen, honoring their loved ones and sharing their stories see less | View Image Page

by April Tischler, Navy Gold Star Coordinator



Every year, our nation's military personnel make selfless sacrifices to protect our freedoms and defend our country. Behind these courageous men and women stand families who understand the gravity and commitment of their loved ones' service.



Annually, we mourn the loss of hundreds of service members, whether due to combat, accidents, illness, or other tragic circumstances. In 2023, the Navy alone mourned the loss of 194 Active Duty Sailors, leaving behind grieving families known as Gold Star families. While we express gratitude to those in uniform, our support must extend beyond words.



We have a solemn duty to honor the legacies of these fallen heroes and care for their families. Recognizing this responsibility, the Navy Gold Star program designates May as Gold Star Awareness Month. Throughout the month of May we emphasize education, of our military and local communities, on what it means to be a Gold Star Survivor. We also provide opportunities to our Survivors to participate in events that pay tribute to the Fallen and offer Survivors an opportunity to connect with one another.



While the debt of gratitude can never be repaid to our lost heroes, we can recognize their service and sacrifice by helping their families carry on their memories. Regardless of military service, cause, location or circumstances of the loss – surviving family members deserve our acknowledgement and deepest respect. Please remember that, when you see someone wearing the gold star or next-of-kin lapel pin, he or she has lost a loved one who selflessly served our nation and take a moment to acknowledge their loved ones sacrifice and thank them for their continued service, behind every gold star pin lies the story of a fallen service member and the resilience of their Survivors.



For more information on the Navy Gold Star Program, please visit www.facebook.com/navygoldstar or www.navygoldstar.com or call 1-888-509-8759.