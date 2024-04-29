Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gold Star Awareness Month

    May is Gold Star Awareness Month

    Courtesy Photo | Paying tribute to the fallen, honoring their loved ones and sharing their stories... read more read more

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Courtesy Story

    Commander, Navy Installations Command

    by April Tischler, Navy Gold Star Coordinator

    Every year, our nation's military personnel make selfless sacrifices to protect our freedoms and defend our country. Behind these courageous men and women stand families who understand the gravity and commitment of their loved ones' service.

    Annually, we mourn the loss of hundreds of service members, whether due to combat, accidents, illness, or other tragic circumstances. In 2023, the Navy alone mourned the loss of 194 Active Duty Sailors, leaving behind grieving families known as Gold Star families. While we express gratitude to those in uniform, our support must extend beyond words.

    We have a solemn duty to honor the legacies of these fallen heroes and care for their families. Recognizing this responsibility, the Navy Gold Star program designates May as Gold Star Awareness Month. Throughout the month of May we emphasize education, of our military and local communities, on what it means to be a Gold Star Survivor. We also provide opportunities to our Survivors to participate in events that pay tribute to the Fallen and offer Survivors an opportunity to connect with one another.

    While the debt of gratitude can never be repaid to our lost heroes, we can recognize their service and sacrifice by helping their families carry on their memories. Regardless of military service, cause, location or circumstances of the loss – surviving family members deserve our acknowledgement and deepest respect. Please remember that, when you see someone wearing the gold star or next-of-kin lapel pin, he or she has lost a loved one who selflessly served our nation and take a moment to acknowledge their loved ones sacrifice and thank them for their continued service, behind every gold star pin lies the story of a fallen service member and the resilience of their Survivors.

    For more information on the Navy Gold Star Program, please visit www.facebook.com/navygoldstar or www.navygoldstar.com or call 1-888-509-8759.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.01.2024 08:16
    Story ID: 469952
    Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US
    Web Views: 23
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gold Star Awareness Month, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    May is Gold Star Awareness Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNIC
    MAY
    GOLD STAR AWARENESS
    NAVY GOLD STAR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT