SWESC GL Holds Days of Remembrance Ceremony

SWESC GL Holds National Remembrance Day Ceremony





Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command Great Lakes (SWESC GL) held a National Remembrance Day celebration April 26, 2024, aboard Naval Station Great Lakes (NSGL), Ill.

The U.S. Congress established Days of Remembrance in 1980 as the nation’s annual commemoration of the Holocaust and created the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum as a permanent living memorial to the victims.

The ceremony included a presentation by civilian guest speaker Kitty Loewy, a Vernon Hills, Ill. native and second-generation Holocaust survivor. The event concluded with an open panel for all hands Kitty questions, followed by a ceremonial cake cutting.

"Mrs. Loewy’s story deeply resonated with me and left a profound impact on the entire SWESC team," said Cmdr. Ervin Henley, SWESC GL commanding officer. "Listening to the harrowing experiences of her father and grandparents was a humbling reminder of the sacrifices made for our freedom. It reaffirmed my gratitude for the uniform I proudly wear and the freedoms it represents. Having individuals like Mrs. Loewy among us, sharing their stories and experiences, is a privilege that reminds us of the importance of preserving the memory of those who suffered under the Nazis. It's crucial that we honor their losses and sacrifices by actively working to ensure that such atrocities never happen again."

Kitty’s father, Karl Loewy, was born in Vienna, Austria in 1919. Desperate to escape the yoke of Nazi-controlled Europe, Karl fled Austria to neutral Switzerland in 1938.

In the summer of 1938, delegates from 32 countries met at the Evian Conference at Evian-les-Bains, France, to discuss a plan of action in response to the Jewish refugee crisis in Europe. Only the Dominican Republic agreed to allow a limited number of Jewish immigrants. Approximately 800 German and Austrian Jewish refugees received visas issued by the Dominican Republic between 1940 and 1945.

In 1940, Karl travelled from Switzerland, to France then Portugal, before finally immigrating to Sousa, Dominican Republic. Karl would become pen-pals with a young Chicago woman named Sarah, who would travel to Sousa in 1948. The two would be married two weeks later, Feb. 14, 1948.

Karl Loewy died in 1999.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2024 Date Posted: 05.01.2024 08:18 Story ID: 469951 Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 18 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SWESC GL Holds Days of Remembrance Ceremony, by PO2 Matt Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.