New Facility Key to Managing Operational Security at Norfolk Naval Shipyard

Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) held a ribbon cutting April 12 for its new Shipyard Destruction Center.

“Norfolk Naval Shipyard has one of the only facilities in Hampton Roads with a fully operational destruction center capable of handling hundreds of thousands of pounds of material annually,” said Norfolk Naval Shipyard Information and Industrial Security Branch Head Ray Fisher.



NNSY produces over 200,000 pounds of classified and unclassified materials each day that require destruction and its newly renovated 2,698 square foot facility will do just that.



This renovation has been a team effort since January 2017 when at that time, new DoD destruction guidance made NNSY’s previous destruction center equipment obsolete. NNSY Security (Code 1120) stepped in and utilized a contractor as a temporary solution while Code 980’s Facility Management Team got to work with NNSY’s Occupational Safety, Health and Environment Office (Code 106), Code 1120, and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) to plan a facility makeover. With the help of a destruction expert vendor, existing industrial shredders were repaired to full operational capability. With NAVFAC’s support the outside air cyclone platform was updated, and the team established a single master control panel for ease of use by the workers. They also cleaned out and replaced the old office equipment and had the space painted.



“The facility will greatly reduce the potential for compromising classified and unclassified information,” stated Norfolk Naval Shipyard Security Specialist Sean Loury. “We also have the added security of not having to transport sensitive material offsite.”



The destruction center operates Monday through Friday with five full-time NNSY employees. They are expected to shred approximately 300 to 400 bags of paper and plastic materials per day.



So how do all the bags get to the Shipyard Destruction Center? Security will use a transit van to collect the materials from around the shipyard. Codes can contact security to put in a request for pick-up. Eventually, a permanent schedule will be put in place, but it will remain flexible for additional pick-ups as needed.



“Operational security is vital in protecting U.S. Navy assets and this renovated facility will add another tier of protection,” stated Shipyard Commander Captain Jip Mosman. “Norfolk Naval Shipyard is committed to modernizing our facilities so that we may better serve the Fleet.”

