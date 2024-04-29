FEAD Sigonella Awards $7.9M to Renovate Unaccompanied Housing at NAS Sigonella

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central, Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Division (FEAD) Sigonella, Italy awarded a $7,999,400 firm-fixed price contract, March 19, 2024, to Impresa Pizzarotti & C. S.p.a to renovate Bachelor Enlisted Quarters (BEQ) aboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Italy.



The BEQ building B623 on NAS 2 and building B170 on NAS 1 are living and leisure spaces to support the installations mission.



The request for proposal was advertised to all Sigonella Multiple Award Construction Contract (MACC) contractors, of which there were eight.



“MACCs streamline Government procurement by allowing multiple contractors to compete for task orders, thereby reducing leading lead times for construction projects. The competitive nature of the MACCs leverages contractor expertise and secures the best value for the Navy and the taxpayer,” Timothy Whitt, supervisory contract specialist, NAVFAC Europe Africa Central FEAD Sigonella, said.



In recent years, the deterioration due to normal wear and tear of these spaces has led to prolonged closures for repairs, affecting Sigonella's mission readiness. Repaing these issues now is critical to restoring functionality and safety, aligning with our mission requirements.



The work to be performed includes, but is not limited to, repairing drains, sewer repair, electrical upgrades, ventilation repair, and structural issues.



The goal of the project is to recondition and repair the buildings in order to enable them to support the base to accomplish current and future missions,” Samantha Stanton, NAVFAC EURAFCENT Public Works Department FEAD Sigonella, said. “Once finished, the facilities will serve as strategic locations, providing an inviting and serene environment for the community.”



The work is anticipated to be completed in September 2026. Fiscal year 2024 Operation and Maintenance, Navy funds were obligated on the award.



The MACC was awarded to eight firms on January 27, 2021, and the final ordering period is set to expire on January 26, 2027.

To see current fiscal year and future workload projections, visit: https://atlantic.navfac.navy.mil/NAVFAC-Worldwide/NAVFAC-Europe-Africa-Central/Workload-Projections/.



About Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe Africa Central

NAVFAC Europe Africa Central manages facility project planning and design, including all related acquisition, construction, leasing, environmental, maintenance, and contingency support required by the Navy and Department of Defense commands where the Navy is designated as the lead agent in Europe, Southwest Asia, and the Gulf of Guinea, Africa, and the Horn of Africa. Subordinate Public Works Departments in Bahrain; Devesulu, Romania; Djibouti; Naples, Italy; Redzikowo, Poland; Rota, Spain; Sigonella, Italy; Souda Bay, Greece, provide facilities support service to each installation throughout the area of responsibility, and employs approximately 1,300 military, government civilians, local nationals and contractors.



For more information, contact NAVFAC EURAFCENT public affairs at +39 366.695.8800 or NAVFAC-EAC-PAO@us.navy.mil. Please reference package number at top of press release.

