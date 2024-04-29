The PCS Project: Art Representing our Diverse Community

Photo By Courtney Pollock | 240418-N-GA645-1124 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (April 17, 2024) Community members were...... read more read more Photo By Courtney Pollock | 240418-N-GA645-1124 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (April 17, 2024) Community members were able to browse the the PCS Project art exhibit in the English as a Second Language (ESOL) classroom during the Social-Emotional Wellness (SEW) Family Night at Rota Elementary School, April 17, 2024. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtney Pollock) see less | View Image Page

The life of a military child is a mix of colors, cultures, sounds, countries, and feelings. Rota Elementary School’s English as a Second Language (ESOL) teacher, Tim Redden, wanted to build on that by creating an art exhibit reflecting the diverse experiences of their students.



“The kids at our school come from a lot of different backgrounds, and sometimes you never get to see yourself in the school,” said Redden. “That’s what I wanted to do, let them see themselves.”



Using that idea as a starting point, he began to create an intentional vision for the art exhibit. For example, there are three Ghanaian families at the school so he wanted to make sure he found artwork from, or of, Ghana. In total, Redden collected 39 pieces of art representing over 15 locations around the world.



Redden feels that the students viewing the art is the first step, and that it will open up a greater dialogue within classrooms and amongst students.



“The experiences of and expertise of multilingual learners (MLs) is a huge jumping off point for what goes in the gallery,” said Redden. “My hope is classes who visit the exhibitions will use these students as experts to take the class beyond our walls.”



The PCS Project is the third art exhibit that Redden has created at the school. His first focused on his personal art collection from Türkiye that he collected during his 10 years living there. The second exhibit melded science and art focusing on scientists who were also artists and pieces of science that double as artwork.



Through the different artists and themes, Redden hopes students will discover art that impacts them in some way. While some are bright and complex, some are included because of the subject.



“The Francisco Oller painting is not my favorite,” explained Redden. “However, the subject is one of my favorites. The point of it is Rafael and Celestina Cordero were important, trailblazing Puerto Ricans. They should be a point of pride and inspiration for Puerto Ricans and all students.”



By giving students representation of their cultures and background, it helps students feel seen and proud of their heritages and experiences.



“Our community is unique, so we have monolingual students who share about their experiences in Korea and multilingual students who share about their experiences in San Diego,” he said. “The next thing you know the student who speaks Korean feels a new connection with a classmate who has visited Seoul, and a classmate who is anxious about a PCS to San Diego gets comfort from a ML who went to LegoLand in California.”



These potential touch points created by engaging art will hopefully generate greater understanding and an inclusive environment within Rota Elementary School’s walls.



The PCS Project was the first art exhibit open to families during the Social-Emotional Wellness (SEW) Family Night, April, 17, 2024. Redden is planning another exhibit to coincide with the STEAM Family Night with Sevillanas Club on May 1 from 5-7 p.m. at Rota Elementary School.



Rota Elementary School is Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) school located on Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota military base. In conjunction with Rota Middle/High School, the combined campus provides education for installation children, kindergarten through 12th grade. Rota Elementary School was a National Blue Ribbon Award school for 2022.



As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership.