FEAD Rota Awards $7.7M to Repair Waterfront Area Fuel Supply Lines at NAVSTA Rota, Spain

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central, Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Division (FEAD) Rota, Spain awarded a $7,706,424 firm-fixed price task order, April 26, 2024, to Eiffage Infraestructuras Sau Y Eiffage Energia Slu Ute for the repair waterfront area fuel supply lines aboard Naval Station Rota, Spain.



The task order contains one un-exercised options, which if exercised, would bring the cumulative face value to $$7,875,961.



The task order was competed on the Rota Multiple Award Construction Contract (MACC), and a total of three proposals were received.



“MACC’s serve to pre-qualify a pool of contractors based on their performance, experience, capability, and safety standards,” Ingrid Magyar, contract specialist, NAVFAC Europe Africa Central FEAD Rota, said. “Subsequently, task orders can be issued to these contractors for projects aligning with the MACC criteria to streamline processes, ultimately saving both the command and government valuable time and resources."



The task order entails repairing existing fuel supply pipelines and replacing existing supply piping with new 12" pipelines fuel lines.



The work is anticipated to be completed in January 2028. Defense Working Capital Funds and NATO funds (no year) were obligated on the award.



The MACC was awarded to five European firms May 31, 2019, and the ordering period is set to expire May 30, 2024.



To see current fiscal year and future workload projections, visit: https://atlantic.navfac.navy.mil/NAVFAC-Worldwide/NAVFAC-Europe-Africa-Central/Workload-Projections/.



About Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe Africa Central

NAVFAC Europe Africa Central manages facility project planning and design, including all related acquisition, construction, leasing, environmental, maintenance, and contingency support required by the Navy and Department of Defense commands where the Navy is designated as the lead agent in Europe, Southwest Asia, and the Gulf of Guinea, Africa, and the Horn of Africa. Subordinate Public Works Departments in Bahrain; Devesulu, Romania; Djibouti; Naples, Italy; Redzikowo, Poland; Rota, Spain; Sigonella, Italy; Souda Bay, Greece, provide facilities support service to each installation throughout the area of responsibility, and employs approximately 1,300 military, government civilians, local nationals and contractors.



For more information, contact NAVFAC EURAFCENT public affairs at +39 366.695.8800 or NAVFAC-EAC-PAO@us.navy.mil. Please reference package number at top of press release.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2024 Date Posted: 05.01.2024 03:12 Story ID: 469937 Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FEAD Rota Awards $7.7M to Repair Waterfront Area Fuel Supply Lines at NAVSTA Rota, Spain, by Anthony Cage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.