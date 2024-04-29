The Wolf Pack celebrates MXG civilian’s 40 years of service

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – The Wolf Pack’s ability to remain ready and vigilant, is sustained through the hard work and dedication of civilian Korean partners who play a vital role in enabling the 8th Fighter Wing to be the premier warfighting wing it is today.



This year, the Wolf Pack recognized Yon Ok Song’s 40 years of service at Kunsan Air Base.



As a maintenance system specialist, Song collects and analyzes sortie-related data to report findings, and provides recommendations for improvement up the chain of command to ensure operations run as efficiently as possible.



“It is very satisfying when I get to report our numbers on green,” said Song, as she points at the data on her screen. “It means that we have exceeded standards.”



Song serves as a source of continuity to help Airmen monitor maintenance performance data systems for compliance with established procedures. Through her expertise, professionalism and willingness to help, Song has earned the respect of her team.



“It is an absolute honor to work with Ms. Song,” said Master Sgt. Mark Zajak, 8th Maintenance Group maintenance operation center superintendent. “She is a legend in our career field. She is extremely knowledgeable and brings a consistently committed attitude to work every day, which makes everyone around her better.”



In her tenure, Song has undergone evolutions in both data trends and technological developments which keeps her outlook for the job positive.



“Back when I started in 84,’ we used keypunch cards and z248 computers to record data,” said Song. “It’s incredible to reflect on the equipment I used then versus what I use now to perform my job.”



Despite the everlasting changes, Song’s performance and work ethic remain impeccable according to her team.



“Ms. Song’s service has brought an unmatched level of continuity and excellence to the analysis section by performing well and sustaining that performance for 40 years,” said Zajac. “Her presence keeps the standard and level of performance high.”





Like her performance, Song’s enthusiasm also remains high when it comes to analyzing seasonal trends.





“Knowing how the weather impacts the mission, is an advantage on its own,” said Song. “However, being able to build on that knowledge when other factors are involved becomes an opportunity for me to inspect and evaluate the situation.”



Once the situation is assessed, Song determines potential courses of action which are presented up the chain for leadership to decide.



“With the nature of this assignment being a short tour, the mixture of things she brings to the team not only keeps the team performing well but also contributes towards developing our Airmen regardless of their background,” said Zajac.





Her knowledge and invaluable years of experience help equip the Airmen around her for future fast-paced assignments.



“One of the greatest satisfactions of my job is witnessing the growth of Airmen that come through Kunsan each year,” said Song. “It is very fulfilling to know that what they learn here, they can take to their next assignment.”



Being a short tour assignment, Kunsan AB overcomes the challenges of rapid personnel turnover on a yearly basis. Civilian Korean partners like Song link together years of knowledge and advancements and are undeniably vital to the mission.



“They [civilian Korean partners] are living breathing testaments to our capabilities and highlight the importance of joint partnerships,” said Zajac. “There is no doubt we’re in a crucial part of the world, it is paramount that we show we stand together with all of our joint partners including Korean nationals. Ms. Song, like the rest of our Korean partners, is one of the many things that make an assignment to Kunsan so special.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2024 Date Posted: 04.30.2024 21:02 Story ID: 469933 Location: KR Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Wolf Pack celebrates MXG civilian’s 40 years of service, by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.